CDC may help COVID-19 make a comeback in the US





The sudden reversal of public masking at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 13 was captured by all. surprise..[1] Not only was it totally unexpected, but it also seemed to be inconsistent with the information generated by the CDC just a few days ago. May 7th, CDC reported SARS-CoV-2 virus airA discovery that should have been known over a year ago from numerous case reports on cruise ships, restaurants and choirs.As early as July 2020, hundreds of scientists Clinical infections Raise awareness of SARS-CoV-2 aerosolization and encourage interrupting strategies transmission.. Aerosolized spread makes wearing a mask essential to control the spread of the community. In an informal survey of 723 epidemiologists conducted between April 28 and May 10, 2021, 80% felt that masks needed to be worn indoors. Another year.. May 14

Modeling research published in CDC in 2021 Weekly morbidity and mortality reports It states that “the accelerated decline in NPI (public health policies such as physical distance and masking) compliance (encapsulating NPI obligations and population behavior) over the next few months, and in combination thereof, We conclude that it has been shown to impair vaccination-related benefits. Increasingly contagious new variants, cases, hospitalizations, and Dead (number).. “ The day before the disastrous warning of modeling research was announced, the CDC suddenly removed the mask and physical distance requirement. Vaccination.. Unfortunately, this will probably also cause many unvaccinated individuals to remove their masks. There are two major concerns. First, the fully vaccinated population of the United States is too small. In the United States, only 37% are fully vaccinated and at least 48% are vaccinated. Single dose.. And that rate varies widely across communities, creating pockets that literally sit on ducks due to large-scale virus outbreaks. For example, in Kentucky, 36% of the population is fully vaccinated, but rates vary widely from a maximum of 57% in Woodford County to a minimum of 21% in McCreeley. Lewis County.. Second, there are major variants abroad that are more infectious and may at least partially evade immunity. For example, in South India, the N440K antigenic escape mutant is reported to be 10 times more infectious and 10 times more viral than the D614G mutant (the predominant mutant in 2020). America). N440K also has features that avoid and cause some monoclonal antibody therapies (C135 and REGN10987). Reinfection.. Another problematic variant is expected to replace the “double mutation” variant of the N44K variant India (B.1.617). The double-mutant variant is named after two of its major mutations (L452R and E484Q), a combination of similar mutations found in the California variant and in South Africa. .. variant.. The double mutation variant is also an antigenic escape variant. It avoids vaccine-induced antibodies and can cause reinfection.Moderate efficiency.. Has a strong foothold in England and Dominates strain.. Early reports indicate that double mutants are more infectious than UK mutants (B117), and UK mutants are more infectious and deadly than wild-type viruses. Due to the danger posed by Indian double mutants, the World Health Organization has made it Variant of concern.. CDC has a concern about mutant strains, Interest Plus: • Evidence of diagnostic, therapeutic, or vaccine effects.

1. Extensive interference with diagnostic test targets.

2. Evidence that susceptibility to one or more classes of treatment has been significantly reduced.

3. Evidence of a significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies produced during previous infection or vaccination.

4. Evidence of reduced vaccine-induced protection from severe illness.

• Evidence of increased transmission rate.

• Evidence of increased severity of the disease. Given the above, a more cautious approach is to unmask and wait before throwing social distances into the wind until reliable data is generated in the UK.Over one-third of our population Fully vaccinated The United States may also face a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as the United States is invaded by a variant that is twice as infectious and more deadly than last year’s virus (G614D). .. To make matters worse, the United States has only a basic genome surveillance and detection system for mutants. Similar to what happened at the beginning of the pandemic, antigenic escape variants can spread undetected to the community until it is too late to prevent an outbreak. For vaccinated individuals, laboratory data show that there is some protection that severe cases and deaths are unlikely to occur. However, there is little data on the long COVID-19 risk that can afflict mild to 30% of individuals. Moderate infection.. And if vaccinated individuals are likely to develop asymptomatic mild to moderate infections from antigenic escape mutants, it is intuitive that they too can spread the virus. Also, when the virus spreads, it can mutate. April 30 Washington post Editorial Written by Indian doctors and epidemiologists Madhukar Pai and Manu Prakash, which summarizes the factors responsible for India’s current crisis, it may be a harsh warning to the United States. : Failure of the second wave plan. Premature mitigation of public health measures; large gatherings; inadequate vaccination coverage; also new, highly infectious and potentially more severe, such as B.1.1.7 and B.1.617 There are also variants. “ Those who advocate resuming at the risk of those who hesitate to vaccinate, that is, those who advocate naturally deciding the fate of lack of information, need to remember that survival is not the same as recovery. there is. Many develop a debilitating long COVID and establish a social heritage of ignoring humanity. This will undermine our healthcare system over the next few decades. Let’s not be the Cavaliers in our approach to a new return to normal. Be wise and cautious. Continuous masking and social distance expansion for months, perhaps just weeks, is a small price to pay to ensure the security of our country.

