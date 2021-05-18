4 weeks of junk food has spent 10 years from my life: doctor





A British doctor who used his body as a subject claims that a month on a junk food diet shortened his life by 10 years. Chris Vantureken, an infectious disease doctor at University College London Hospital System, ate frozen pizza, fried chicken, fish sticks, cereals and other ready-made meals for four weeks. A long list of chemical constituents.. Van Tulleken recorded the effects of diet on the new BBC show “What are we giving our children?” It exposed the “catastrophic” victims of what he calls “super-processed foods” and was shortened to UPF at the show. “My libido, hemorrhoids, heartburn … everything got worse. I was anxious and depressed — and it was all self-permanent,” said long-time BBC health broadcaster van Tulleken. Told the Telegraph.. An otherwise healthy 42-year-old child was constantly hungry to the extent that it was difficult to sleep soundly due to the urge to eat more. “Something like monosodium glutamate (MSG) sends a signal to the brain that it’s nutritious,” said van Tulleken, which airs in the UK this week. “But when you digest it, there is nothing [nutritious] There — so you keep eating. “ The sacrifice that this diet brought to his mental health was just as alarming, Van Taleken said. MRI shows his poor diet The addict was affected by drugs and alcohol,Survey results Supported by previous research.. Even months later, the neurological changes have been prolonged since the experiment was over. Van Thuleken also accused infants and children of food as “sweets” and warned parents to pay attention to what they were feeding their children. “Most children in this country start their lives with ultra-processed foods,” he said, calling for typical children’s favorites such as white bread, sweet cereals, and bacon. “What is it doing to them? The surprising thing is that we don’t know.” Since then, Vantureken has completely eliminated UPF from the diet and has taken more care of his two children. “Everything I was eating [eldest child] Lyra was super-processed and I wasn’t aware of it, “he said. Van Thuleken said he would take a different approach than his second child, Sasha. Van Tureken acknowledged a problematic relationship with junk food in the past and acknowledged the struggle he and his twin brother, Dr. Alexander Van Tureken, a health correspondent, shared in adolescence. Dr. Chris Van Thuleken (right), shown here with his twin brother Alexander, found comfort in snacks as a child. “My weakness is food.” Dave J Hogan “My weakness is food. I eat almost to the point of self-harm,” he said. He is also losing the weight gained during his one-month experiment. “Many people may think I’m pretty thin, but I’m overweight and feel [self-]I am conscious, “he said. “Some clothes I don’t wear because I want to hide my stomach.” Recently, he has vowed to take out most deli sandwiches, cereals and restaurants. He likened himself to a “former smoker” and said junk food is now “unattractive.” I don’t go to buy UPF burgers more voluntarily than a cigarette box. “ Recent studies have shown that highly processed foods Accelerated deterioration And Early death.. It is no coincidence that more than 73% of adults in the United States are considered overweight or obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, When research shows that 60% of American Diet Consists of Processed Foods.. Van Tulleken wants to see clearer food labeling to warn consumers of the dangers of junk food, as well as that found in tobacco and other addictive and other toxic substances. I will. “I hope there is a warning in the packet that this food is associated with increased obesity, cancer, and death,” he said. “And you can go ahead and enjoy it.”

..





