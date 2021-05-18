How are physical and chemical sunscreens different, according to experts

To be honest, I’m supposed to wear SPF all year round, but I’m probably working harder in the spring and summer when I can. to see Sun. So now you’re looking for a new season of sunscreen and you’re wondering what kind of SPF you should choose. Finding the perfect prescription is always a process of trial and error, but dermatological guidance can be a little helpful, especially when making decisions. Difference between physical sunscreen and chemical sunscreen In connection with both sunscreens And Your particular skin.

“Physical sunscreens work primarily by deflecting UV light,” said a dermatologist. Founder of SmarterSkin Dermatology, Tell TZR. Physical sunscreens are also known as mineral sunscreens, and the entire category consists of only two natural ingredients: zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. “Chemical sunscreens protect the skin by absorbing UV light and converting them into heat through a chemical reaction,” adds the dermatologist. Common chemical active substances in sunscreens include avobenzone, oxybenzone, ensulizole, and octinoxate.All four recently discovered Absorb directly into the bloodstream According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“I don’t like each other” Dr. Loretta Sirald, Founder of Dr. Loretta Skincare (And first one of the dermatologists Impact of the sun on the skin in the 1970s), Tell TZR. “Instead, my advice to all patients is to use the sunscreen you like.” Sure, this isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Everything you need to know first Physical and chemical sunscreen — Includes the best for sensitive skin and potentially harmful chemicals banned in certain states — to find the right formula for you.

Physical vs. Chemical Sunscreen: Physical sunscreen

“Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are the only physical sunscreens,” explains Dr. Shah. “Both are considered broad-spectrum, but titanium dioxide does not protect as much from UVA rays as zinc oxide.” For this reason, sunscreens that usually boast zinc oxide as the only active ingredient ( I love Sunbody products Or Caligrance Three Sixty Five SPF) Or a mixture of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

What are the main benefits of mineral sunscreens?They are Gentle on sensitive skin.. “They are less likely to cause irritation and less likely to clog the pores,” says Dr. Shah. “It also diverts heat and energy from the skin, making it suitable for people with heat-reactive skin (such as rosacea).” In fact, zinc is actually appease Inflamed skin — That’s why it’s an important ingredient in diaper rash cream.

Also, the “Pro” column: Physical sunscreens are natural and start working as soon as they are applied, with virtually no risk. “Zinc and titanium FDA as Category 1In short, it is considered safe and effective, “says Dr. Loretta. (Chemical sunscreen ingredients are considered to have “insufficient data” to determine safety assessments.)

Another advantage is the life of the physical sunscreen. “They are more stable and usually have a longer shelf life.” Dr. Hadley King, MD, A dermatologist in New York City says. “The expiration date is stamped on the sunscreen container to specify the time limit for product stability and effectiveness. For optimal sunscreen, texture, stability, and sterility, before the expiration date. Please use sunscreen. “

Alas, mineral sunscreen Do There are some disadvantages. “They don’t blend in [the] As Dr. Loretta tells TZR, modern brands are finding solutions to the whitecast problem with natural shades such as cocoa powder and color-adaptive pigments. These ingredients are not always sweatproof or waterproof and should be reapplied consistently.

Physical vs. Chemical Sunscreen: Chemical sunscreen

While chemical sunscreens have distinct aesthetic benefits, many prominent chemical SPF active substances, according to Dr. Shah, “because they tend to be thinner, they spread more easily and do not easily come off in water or when sweating.” Is being scrutinized. Recently.

In early May 2019, the FDA published four new studies that prove common. Chemical sunscreen ingredients are absorbed directly into the bloodstream (Specifically, avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, and ecamsule). Within hours of application, the presence of chemicals in the human circulatory system soared to “concentrations above the FDA’s toxicological threshold.” As reported by Wired, And remained elevated for 3 days after application. If there is a health threat that this information implies, further research needs to be done to determine it. “Based on what we know today, the benefits of wearing sunscreen in protecting the skin from skin cancer and premature aging outweigh the potential risks.” Dr. Joshua Drawer, MD of Drawer Dermatology Tell TZR. He suggests that those concerned about recent FDA findings use mineral sunscreens.

In addition, oxybenzone “can damage coral reefs,” says Dr. Loretta. “And as of January 2021, its use in Key West and Hawaii is already illegal.” This ingredient has also been shown to cause allergic reactions.May be an endocrine disruptor, “According to a dermatologist — that is, it can ruin your natural hormone levels. The same is true for octinoxate. Dr. Loretta states that the active substance “progresses smoothly rather than in a paste”, but tells Zoe Report that the components are not easily removed from the water in waste treatment plants. Contribute to pollution levels..

One alternative, avobenzone, provides a strong shield against UVA rays, but no protection against UVB. “It can also deteriorate rapidly when exposed to sunlight (that is, when worn) and lose about 50% of its effectiveness,” Dr. Loretta adds.

“Chemical sunscreens are more likely to cause irritation, so Not ideal for sensitive skin, And because they raise the temperature of the skin, they may worsen the condition of heat-sensitive skin, “Dr. Shah tells TZR. “Also, because it takes time to get started, chemical sunscreen should be applied for 15-20 minutes before being exposed to UV light.”

Physical vs. Chemical Sunscreen: So which one is right for you?

“If someone has sensitive skin or a skin condition that can react to heat, I Mineral sunscreen is recommended,“Dr. Shah says. “But in general, I recommend using the sunscreen you use.” In other words, the fact that mineral sunscreens may require more frequent reapplications is for you. If it’s a big problem, it’s okay to choose the chemical version as long as you know the risks and rewards of each.

However, Dr. King has a particular affinity for mineral formulas. “I recommend physical sunscreens because they block a wide range of UV wavelengths and are light stable,” she says. “And there is less concern about potential adverse effects on both the body and the environment. Moreover, they have come a long way from their whitish, white, hard-to-spread predecessors. Now they have a physical tan. There are many brands that manufacture sunscreens. They are easy to apply and look great. “

In addition, you Have chloasma, New York-based dermatologist Dr. Dendy Ingleman Says it is the result of sun hypersensitivity (often in pregnant women), you may want to avoid chemical formulas. “”[Melasma] It gets worse with increased exposure to sunlight, “she explains. Sunscreen is also the basic treatment for pigmented diseases such as chloasma. “Chemical sunscreens don’t prevent melasma — and can actually exacerbate melasma — because they need to absorb the sun’s rays. [the] First the skin before releasing them by chemically converting them into heat. While chemical sunscreens prevent sunburn, Dr. Ingleman states that this type of SPF cannot prevent the formation of chloasma because the sun’s rays are absorbed by the skin.

In addition to it, Dr. Dermatologist. Joshua Draftsman, MD, FAAD Sunscreen is also said to be the basic treatment for pigmented diseases such as chloasma. “Ultraviolet, infrared, and even visible light are known to exacerbate chloasma, which is characterized by pigmentation around the cheeks, temples, and mouth.”

To prevent melasma from getting worse in the sun, Dr. Ingleman says you must protect your skin from the rays of the sun. “mineral, [also known as] Physical sunscreen does just that. Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, the active ingredients in mineral sunscreens, create a barrier between the skin and the sun, distracting harmful UV rays, “explains dermatologists. “I love Blue Lizard Australian Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF50 + It is ideal for all skin types, even for sensitive skin, and offers a wide range of sunscreens. ”

