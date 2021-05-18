The new COVID-19 test can produce results faster than currently available methods





A recent study by researchers at the University of Florida in collaboration with the National Yang Ming Chiao University in Taiwan discusses the development of novels. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It’s a test that can produce results in less than a second, and is significantly faster than most methods currently available. The results of the study are Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B. “This may alleviate the time problem of the COVID-19 test,” said Minghan Xian, author of the University of Florida and a candidate for a doctoral course in chemical engineering. For this study, a team of researchers worked on a previous study they conducted that demonstrated the detection of biomarkers associated with Zika virus, heart attack, and cerebrospinal fluid leakage. The team has developed a sensor system that amplifies the binding signal of the target biomarker to detect the presence of the virus. The system has a sensor strip connected to the circuit board via a connector that sends a short electrical signal between the COVID-19 antibody-bound gold electrode and the auxiliary electrode. When this is complete, the signal returns to the circuit board where it is analyzed. “Our sensor system, the circuit board, uses transistors to amplify electrical signals that are converted to numbers on the screen,” says Xian. “The magnitude of this number depends on the concentration of the antigen, which is a viral protein present in the test solution.” In addition, the reusable test circuit board can significantly reduce test costs. Researchers believe that the technology can be used in other applications as well. “By changing the type of antibody that adheres to the surface of gold, the system can be reused to detect other diseases,” Xi’an said. “The system acts as a prototype of a modular, inexpensive protein biomarker sensor, providing real-time feedback that is convenient for clinical applications, operating rooms, or home use.”

