The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated.





Cleveland, Ohio — If you haven't been vaccinated with COVID-19, there's another reason to roll up your sleeves. According to preliminary data from the Cleveland Clinic, most people hospitalized with the coronavirus are not completely vaccinated. "From January 1st to mid-April, there were about 4,300 COVID hospitalizations. Of these patients, 99% were not completely vaccinated," said the Intensive Care Unit. Dr. Eduardo Mileles, who is responsible, said. In addition to showing that the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations were people who did not receive the complete vaccine series, another dataset examining hospital employees shows a similar trend. Researchers examined about 2,000 hospital workers infected with COVID-19. They studied the infection four months after the vaccine was provided. The results show that 99.7% of infections in this group occurred among unvaccinated people. They also found that the coronavirus MRNA vaccine was more than 97% effective in protecting against COVID-19. "This vaccine is very effective in preventing not only caregivers but also the community from getting sick. Both data are available. The message that the vaccine works can no longer be clarified. Coronavirus It's an important action we have to take to get back to normal life before, "says Dr. Millerez. The research team is currently preparing data for submission to medical journals. On Monday, May 17, Dr. Christopher Merrick, a pulmonologist at Pulmonary Associates in Colorado Springs, told me that a similar trend was seen at the UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs. I asked him, "Have you recently treated a COVID-19 patient who was infected with COVID and had to come to the hospital after being completely vaccinated?" Dr. Merrick's answer is concise: "No, the observations I made (at UCHealth Memorial Central) and the observations I made as a group (Pulmanology Associates) caring for these (COVID-19) patients. In the intensive care unit. The most illness is that not everyone with a fatal illness is vaccinated."

