COVID spikes occur in the two states with the lowest immunization rates

Since the start of 2021, the number of vaccines administered in the United States has increased, The number of cases of COVID has decreased.. As of May 17, there are about 124 million people Fully vaccinated individuals Domestically, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 37% of the United States is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, daily COVID Fewer case numbers The White House reports that they have been in the United States since June 2020. The national trend looks great, but unfortunately, when examining vaccination rates and COVID cases at a more regional level, these numbers are not reflected in all states. Looking more closely, there seems to be a correlation between low vaccination rates and an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus. In fact, even in the two states with the lowest immunization rates in the country, Increased largest COVID cases last week. Read on to find out which two states are having a hard time catching up.

Of all 50 states, Alabama Largest surge in COVID cases Daily cases have increased by 115% in the last 7 days, according to data from Washington post..At the same time, the state has one of the lowest immunization rates in the country: about 27.6 percent of Arabaman Fully vaccinated According to CDC data edited by Becker’s Hospital Review as of May 18. (By comparison, Connecticut has the highest number of vaccinated inhabitants at 48.7%.)

Authorities say supply is a demand, not an Alabama issue. WBRC, a local Fox News affiliate in the state, reported on May 17 that there were nearly 1.3 million doses in Alabama. COVID vaccine awaiting use..

“Currently, there are vaccines in every corner of Alabama. People just take advantage of the opportunity to protect themselves from this deadly virus.” Karen Landers, MD, Deputy Health Officer of the Alabama Public Health Service, told WBRC.

Last week, Mississippi saw a surge in the country’s second-largest COVID case, after Alabama.According to the data from Washington postOver the past seven days, Mississippi has seen a 27% increase in daily cases. The states also immunize the lowest percentage of the population of all 50 states. According to data compiled by Becker’s Hospital Review, only 25.8% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine hesitation is incredibly rampant in Magnolia.A Morning Consult poll reveals that Mississippi has the highest market share Vaccine hesitants In countries where about 34% of Mississippi do not want to be vaccinated with COVID vaccine.

Correlation between states Low vaccination rate and COVID spike This is a concern for medical professionals and US authorities. May 17, President Joe Biden Warning about possibility For COVID “flare up” in states with low vaccination rates. “We know there is progress and retreat, and we know there is Many flare-ups that can occurBiden spoke at the White House press conference about the country’s progress in the fight against COVID. “But if unvaccinated people get vaccinated, they will protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them,” he said.

On May 13th, the CDC announced one of them. The biggest guideline change ever By saying that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors under most circumstances.The change almost prompted All states with mask obligations We are still ready to lift them to some extent, or at least announce the dates they will be officially lifted (except New Jersey).

However, the CDC director Rochelle Warrensky, MD, Obligation of lifting mask Safe for fully vaccinated people in most situations, it is not always the right course of action for all states. “I want to make sure everyone understands … we’re not a homogeneous country,” Warrensky told Fox News. Chris Wallace During an interview on May 16th. “There are some places that are more ill than others, Less vaccination rate than others, And what I say is in those communities, they should still be looking inside those communities before removing the mask policy. “

