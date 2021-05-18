State-of-the-art “Trojan horse” technology that destroys cancer tumors may also help treat Covid-19 — RT World News





Researchers at the University of Zurich have developed a technique that not only kills cancer tumors, but can also eradicate Covid-19 in people’s lungs.

The team used a modified adenovirus. It is a common type of respiratory virus that is often reused and widely used as a delivery mechanism in medicine. Known as SHielded, REtargeted ADenovirus (SHREAD), this technique resembles a Trojan horse in that it evades detection from the body’s own immune system and provides genetic instructions for therapeutic antibodies directly to the tumor cells themselves. I am. The tumor then begins mass production in the form of antibody cells, eventually consuming and eliminating the tumor, but with significantly less side effects compared to traditional cancer treatments.





“We trick the tumor into eliminating itself through the production of anticancer drugs by its own cells.” Says Sina Smith, a postdoc who led the development of the technology at the University of Zurich. An important element of this technology is that healthy organs and tissues are protected from collateral damage by keeping the remedy almost in place and not floating elsewhere in the body. The technology to guide the adenovirus “Trojan horse” to the right place in the body while hiding it from the immune system works almost like a precision-guided weapon.









In mouse laboratory trials, scientists tricked cancer tumors into producing trastuzumab, a clinically approved breast cancer antibody. In addition, the tumor actually produced more antibodies over time, accelerating its own extinction. Low levels of trastuzumab in tissues away from the tumor and in the bloodstream indicate that high-resolution 3D imaging is unlikely to have side effects. State-of-the-art technology may indicate the arrival of a highly effective delivery system for powerful drugs that would otherwise cause too much damage. The adenovirus vector is currently being introduced in the Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines, but without SHREAD technology. Zurich researchers believe that inhaled aerosols can be produced that allow targeted production of Covid-19 antibodies within the lung cells themselves. “This reduces costs, improves access to Covid therapy, and improves vaccination with an inhalation approach.” Smith says. Do you think your friends are interested? Share this story!

