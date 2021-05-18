HIV vaccine search continues

“Like COVID-19, the problem with HIV is that this is constantly changing,” he continued. “That’s the challenge we have with HIV at COVID-19. There are so many subtypes.”

Almost 40 years after the pandemic began, Harkitis struck the emotions that many people had echoed. Effective vaccines against HIV and AIDS have not been successfully produced. Many have tried it, but only the RV-144 Prime-Boost HIV vaccine trial has shown positive results, only for reduced HIV infection rates.2

The study, conducted in Thailand, investigated two vaccine-related results. Prevention of HIV infection and reduction of HIV viral load in test participants infected with the virus after registration.2

According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), “Development of a safe and effective HIV vaccine continues to be the key to achieving a permanent end to the HIV pandemic.”3

Of the five best-known HIV vaccine trials with one RV-144, three have failed vaccine candidates and two are ongoing.

HVTN 702 was launched in South Africa in 2016. Results were expected by the end of this year, Four However, the trial was discontinued in February 2020 because the vaccine candidate was considered ineffective. At the end of the study, 4.5% were alive with HIV, even though none of the 5,400 participants were infected with HIV at the start of the study. Five

Imbokodo 8 It is underway among heterosexual women in five sub-Saharan African countries (South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia). Also known as HVTN705. 9 According to the National Institutes of Health, “mosaic immunogens are being investigated for their potential to elicit an immune response against a wide variety of global HIV strains.” Four The planned completion date is July 23, 2022. 8

Mosaico, or HVTN 706, We are also investigating Mosaic Immunogen, which consists of gay men and transgender women in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. The planned completion date is March 13, 2024.

In the case of Imbokodo and Mosaico, 6 intramuscular injections were given in 12 months, once in 0 and 3 months, and 2 in 6 and 12 months, respectively. I will.8,11

Anthony S, director of NIAID. Fauci, MD said:Four

The search for vaccines against HIV and AIDS began almost immediately after the first CDC. Weekly morbidity and mortality reports (((MMWR), Published in 1981, details the observations of clusters in five cases. Pneumocystis carini Pneumonia in gay men in Los Angeles (PCP).12 PCP is usually limited to patients with a significantly weakened immune system, such as cancer or autoimmunity.Inflammatory Diseases and individuals who have undergone organ or stem cell transplantation — however, four out of five men (one with a history of Hodgkin’s disease) had no such experience of immunodeficiency.12,13

It took 2 years14 Before virologists at the Pasteur Institute in France and the National Cancer Institute in the United States identified lymphadenopathy-related viruses and human T-cell lymphocyte virus type III separately, they were found to be the same virus. Did.15— And the reason for the sudden illness of the five men from the CDC report.12

Their findings confirm the allegations outlined by the lead author of the first CDC report, Michael Gottlieb, MD.12,14 And his fellow researchers: There must have been a cause of immunodeficiency in five Los Angeles men. In fact, they were ill for something.

Originally known for its sneaky words Gay-related immunodeficiency,16 CDC started using instead Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome September 24, 1982, MMWR,17 After the appearance of a mysterious virus in additional populations, such as syringe users and blood transfusion recipients.18

That was almost 40 years ago and there is no vaccine yet. This lack is particularly disappointing in light of the large number of vaccines that have been effective against COVID-19 developed over the past year.19

What are the challenges that prevent scientists and vaccine developers from stepping into HIV, a virus that does not elicit a protective immune response in the body?

Interview with Echo Harkitis, Doctor of Medicine John Zia, Aaron D. Miller and Edith Miller, City of Hope Gene Therapy Chairman, Gene Therapy Center Director, and City of Hope Alpha Stem Cell Clinic Program Director Said in.When AJMC® Due to the nature of the viral RNA, the mutation may be the cause. (HIV uses RNA instead of DNA to store genetic information, so HIV is a retrovirus.20).

“RNA replication is not fidelity, which means that mistakes occur when copying new strands of RNA, but DNA replication is fidelity, and once copied, it only occasionally mutates, virtually word by word. It will be accurate, so the virus [HIV] Make a copy of 10,000 base pairs. There is one mistake. However, the virus is actually only 10,000 base pairs long for its RNA. This means that every new virus has about one natural mistake. And since billions of new viruses can be created, there are literally all these mutations a day, some of which can help the virus survive, “Zaia explained. ..

According to Zaia, another possible challenge that impedes the successful development of HIV vaccines could be more fundamental. Does the vaccine induce mucosal immunity?

According to previous studies, mucosal immunity is “a promising form of immunomodulation for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases and allergies.”twenty one AIDS, the final stage of HIV infection, is considered an autoimmune disease.twenty two

“We have mucosal immunity to many viruses that come into contact with the mucosa through the nose, throat, etc. Well, HIV will be in the mucosa of the reproductive tract and rectum, [usually]”Zia said. “So are these vaccines creating mucosal immunity where they are really needed? This is a possible explanation for why the vaccines don’t work.”

Not only one type of HIV, but two types, HIV-1 and HIV-2, can interfere with effective HIV vaccines. In addition, HIV-1 has four groups of strains: Group M, Group N, Group O, and Group P. In addition, group M alone has at least nine genetically distinct HIV-1 subtypes.twenty three

Therefore, in 1984, former HHS Secretary Margaret Heckler was optimistic about the potential of the vaccine for the next two years,twenty four Trials, research, struggles, failures, and successes continue.

