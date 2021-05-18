According to the CDC, slow intake of the Covid-19 vaccine in rural areas can prevent the end of the pandemic.





Rural residents are at increased risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19, but as of April, rural immunization rates lag behind cities and pandemics, according to a new report. May interfere with the termination of.From US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Monday, about 60% of people over the age of 18 were vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, according to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky. However, scientists estimate that the country needs 70% and 85% of the U.S. population to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, and the American countryside is far behind. ..

By April 10, this year, vaccination rates were close to 39% in rural counties, but more than 46% in urban counties, according to a weekly report on CDC morbidity and mortality published on Tuesday. This was true for counties across the country, all age groups, and men and women. However, in September, the incidence of Covid-19 in rural counties exceeded that in urban counties.

Vaccination of rural people can be difficult. Nearly 80% of Americans in rural areas US government. In many parts of the country, it is difficult to easily access a doctor for regular appointments.

There is also the issue of hesitation.

April, Kaiser Family Foundation Showed persistent resistance to Covid-19 vaccination in the American countryside. Three out of ten residents said they would “never” get the Covid-19 vaccine or would only get it if someone needed it. This is a higher percentage than in urban areas and suburbs. However, people living in these rural areas are more vulnerable to serious Covid-19 due to lack of access to care and, as part of the reason. In general, More people in these areas have underlying health and fewer are insured. The· Trend Over the last century, people have migrated to big cities, yet about 60 million people live in rural counties. This is one-fifth of the US population. If this low immunization rate persists, this could adversely affect the overall efforts of the country controlling Covid-19. “Rural residents are at increased risk of serious illness and mortality associated with COVID-19, so the immunization gap between urban and rural areas is a national COVID-19 morbidity and mortality rate. It can hinder efforts to reduce it, “the report said. The CDC encourages public health leaders to work with local physicians and local influencers to address hesitation, ensure fair vaccine access, and encourage more people to get the Covid-19 vaccine. It is recommended. We continue to listen to and reach out to communities in every corner of the United States, narrowing these differences and making vaccines, whether in rural or urban areas. We are working to ensure fair coverage, “says Warensky. “Meet people wherever and wherever you are,” Valensky said. One example she cited was a federal vaccination and testing effort in collaboration with the Alabama Public Health Service and the Talladega Superspeedway Alabama Guard. According to Dr. Marcellanunes Smith, senior adviser to the White House’s COVID-19 response team, other efforts to meet vaccinated people seemed to make a difference. The Byden administration’s access to more colored races has been achieved by getting the FEMA-operated federal vaccination site online and promoting vaccination of the federal community health center. I’m raising it. In the last two weeks, 51% of people vaccinated in the United States have been of color. This is more than 40% of the general population of these groups. “We recognize that zip codes are a stronger predictor of health,” Nunez Smith said at a White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday. “We know we have to go further. To do so, we need to make sure we reach everyone at this stage.”

