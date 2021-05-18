The child fights for her life by taking Zorgensma, the “world’s most expensive drug” for spinal muscular atrophy

Redondo Beach, CA-Seri and Rory Divine welcomed their first child, the squirrel, to the world three months before COVID-19 closed the country. It wasn’t long before new parents in Redondo Beach, California began to notice the blocking effects on their daughter’s ability to cope with anxious signs of development.

“There was no comparison of children because of the pandemic, so it was really difficult because we never lined up or interacted with such things,” Rory Divine said. I told “Nightline”.

The squirrel was born on December 4, 2019, after her parents stated that she had a perfectly normal pregnancy. However, although she looked healthy on the surface, she had already lost ground inside. It will take months for her parents to understand it.

“We’ve been about three or four months old, and I’ve noticed she’s not as moving as other babies,” said Ceri Devine.

The squirrel missed a milestone associated with the normal development of the baby. Her parents said she did not make simple movements such as trying to raise her head or moving her legs.

“You pick her up and she slips through your fingers because she has no muscle tension,” said Seri Divine. “It’s like holding a 19-pound newborn baby.”

ET / PT See full text on “Nightline” TONIGHT at 12:35 am | ABC 11:35 pm CT.

When COVID-19 forced doctors into telemedicine, Divine was forced to effectively explain the condition of the squirrel to the doctor. Rory Devine said doctors consistently said Rhys had low muscle tone. She was placed in a physiotherapy regimen, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

By the age of six months, Ceri Devine said Rhys was still unable to move. Seeing other people’s children growing on Instagram, she said they would be “frustrated” because they were already sitting despite being a few months young.

“All the while this was happening, I was saying,’Look, the doctor said it’s okay. It’s okay. I was a slow developer,'” Rory Divine told his wife. “And she was the one who consistently said something was wrong.”

The family was finally able to schedule a face-to-face meeting with the pediatrician on May 27, 2020. It was during this promise that doctors told them that Rhys might have spinal muscular atrophy or a neurodegenerative disease called SMA.

This condition is usually inherited when both parents have a mutated version of a gene that helps the body maintain motor neurons. According to the National Institutes of Health, the disease causes the loss of these special nerve cells, weakens muscle movements and worsens with age.

“These nerve cells die over time,” said Dr. Mary Schroth, chief medical officer of the non-profit CureSMA. “People with SMA lose the ability to walk, sit, swallow, and breathe.”

SMA affects about 1 in 8,000 to 10,000 people worldwide. According to NIH, squirrels have been diagnosed with type 1, also known as Weldnighoffmann’s disease, the most common form of the disease, affecting about half of those diagnosed.

“The first thing that happens when we google it is that most babies diagnosed with SMA type 1 aren’t alive after the age of two,” said Ceri Devine.

Realizing that his daughter’s health was deteriorating, Divine immediately turned to Dr. Perry Sea, a neurologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, for help. Shieh, an SMA expert who treated about 100 babies with the disease, confirmed the diagnosis of Rhys.

Shee said it is difficult to diagnose SMA because so many babies born with SMA “look essentially normal”. But he said many of those babies “never get the ability to sit, so they miss that milestone.”

“We are worried when we see babies and children missing milestones,” he said.

Confirmation of the condition of their daughter destroyed the new parents. Ceri Devine said Rhys would make him think about ways to “probably never” see other kids “running around on a scooter” and living normally while out for a walk. ..

“I didn’t know if she was alive,” added Rory Divine. “I almost agreed with the facts, I’m like,’Well, this will destroy us.’ Similarly, no couple can survive the loss of their first child. “

However, in recent years, new advances in SMA treatment have begun to help thousands of children diagnosed with the disease. Squirrels began receiving a treatment called Spinraza shortly after diagnosis. According to Cure SMA, the drug is injected directly into the cerebrospinal fluid of the patient’s lower back and is intended to correct splicing errors in mutated genes.

However, the drug is expensive, costing a total of about $ 650,000 to $ 750,000 in the first year (when the patient is given a “load”), and about $ 375,000 each year thereafter. It should be taken every 4 months for the patient’s life.

With its long-term financial burden imminent, Divine began to consider a gene therapy option called Zolgensma. According to the Food and Drug Administration, intravenous injection provides a functional version of the mutation or missing gene that causes SMA. It is intended for children under the age of two, and the sooner they receive it, the more likely they are to lead a relatively normal life.

“It’s a degenerative state, so it’s a progressive state,” Shieh said. “From another point of view, you’re sliding downhill and there really isn’t a way to climb the hill, so what you want to do is provide some treatment to prevent this kid from slipping further down the hill. . “

However, Zolgensuma is not cheap either. In fact, it’s called the most expensive drug in the world, and a single dose costs over $ 2 million.

During the trial with the squirrel, Divine continued to work full-time. Ceri Devine is a red carpet event planner while her husband is hiring. However, while they were lucky enough to get health insurance, the process of approving Zorgensma is complicated and time-consuming, says Seri Divine.

“I spent the whole day on the phone with the insurance company,” she said.

Novartis, the manufacturer of Zolgensuma, said the drug is priced comparable to other chronic SMA treatments and, on average, costs only about half the cost of other SMA treatments for the family in 10 years. The company also said that insured families are likely to pay far less than the label price.

“Currently, policies are in place to cover approximately 97% of commercial patients, and access to Medicaid continues to grow. [about] 86% of life was covered. “

“Anyone who has children or takes care of someone who has an SMA, I think it’s definitely worth it,” said Shi. “It’s life-changing. It’s life-saving.”

She said, “I feel sick to think that there is a price tag in my child’s life,” but Seri Divine said she would do whatever it takes to ensure that the squirrel receives the drug. ..

“I said to Rory,” If this is what she has … and if we have to get this treatment, we will do whatever it takes to get it. “I said I would sell my organs.” “I was ready to go home … with my parents as needed. It didn’t really surprise me because the cost didn’t matter. Whatever it was, we told my daughter this I was going to get some medicine. “

Three months after Rhys was diagnosed with SMA, Devines’ tenacity was rewarded. The squirrel received an injection of Zolgensuma on August 14, 2020. And just three days later, when she raised her head without help, her parents began to see signs that the drug was working, Rory Divine said.

The power of the squirrel continued to advance, and she soon began to reach the milestone that Divine had been waiting for too long. By November 2020, Ceri Devine said Rhys had begun to sit alone and without help.

“She made some great profits,” Sea said. “She has raised her arms more than when I first met her. She has raised her legs. She breathes a little better. So she can continue to acquire athletic ability and other skills. I’m very optimistic. Milestone. “

While monitoring the progress of squirrels after Zorgensma treatment, Seridebine joined a Facebook group of parents with children with SMA-many of them did not know what SMA was until the child was diagnosed. did.

Currently, only 36 states require infant SMA screening. This means that more than a quarter of children across the country have never been screened for the disease. California established a screening obligation six months after the squirrel was born.

“In the case of SMA, newborn screening saves lives,” Schloss said. “Early diagnosis and early treatment is an important illness …. Knowing that a patient may not need my service at some point warms my mind very much. Pediatric Pulmonology As a pulmonologist, that’s fine for me. [will] I need a different service than I do. I’m very happy that I’m not sad about my family who lost their children. “

The 18-month-old squirrel is now able to turn over on its own. You can sit in a wheelchair and move around, but you are learning to stand with the help of specialized shoes, leg braces, and physiotherapy equipment. In February, she stood alone for a total of three seconds.

She continues to practice breathing and various physiotherapy, but Divine wants the squirrel to continue to improve.

“No mom wants to see her child in a wheelchair forever,” said Seri Divine. “I hope she will be able to walk, take a step and be self-reliant to some extent, but in reality she will probably have a wheelchair as the primary mode of movement.”

They also hope that by sharing the story of the squirrel, more families with children with SMA will have early access to treatment and experience the same success.

“I can’t stop it from happening to others, [we can] “We just educate people about what SMA is. The sooner we have these treatments and the sooner we catch them, the better these babies will be,” said Ceri Devine.