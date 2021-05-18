Minnesota Coronavirus: 14 more dead, 519 new cases





MinnPost provides up-to-date information on Minnesota coronavirus Monday until Friday. This information will be released after a press conference with members of the Waltz administration or after the Minnesota Health Department releases daily COVID-19 figures. The latest updates from May 18, 2021 are: According to the Minnesota Department of Health, an additional 14 Minnesotas died of COVID-19, for a total of 7,310. Of the people whose deaths were announced on Tuesday, two were in their 80s, seven were in their 70s, three were in their 60s, and two were in their 50s. None of the people announced to die were residents of the long-term care facility. Article continues after advertising MDH also said there were a total of 595,532 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Tuesday. The number of positives has increased by 519 from the number on Monday and is based on 10,578 new tests. The average case positive rate for 7 days, one week late, was 5%, down from 5.9% last week. You can find a 7-day case positive average here. As of Sunday, the latest data available, 2,739,423 people in Minnesota, or 49% of the population, had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 62% over 16 years of age. The state reports that 2,349,214 people, or 42 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series.More Click here for vaccine data. According to the latest data available, 112 Minnesotans have been admitted to the intensive care unit with COVID-19 and 328 have not been admitted to the intensive care unit with COVID-19.Find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here. Click here for more information on the case. Today at Minn Post Article continues after advertising Around the web MDH Coronavirus Website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html MDH telephone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos