COVID-19: Studies show that many children and adolescents may be ill-Montreal





Breakthrough reports indicate that many minors who tested negative for COVID-19 or were asymptomatic may have been unnoticed by the virus. The· Research Named againIssued by COVID-19 Immunity Task ForceConducted a survey of 1,632 children and adolescents in schools and day care in Montreal and found that an average of 5.8% had antibodies to COVID-19. However, most people with antibodies are negative for COVID-19 or have never been tested, and far more young people are infected with the virus than are publicly reported. It suggests that it may be. read more: Quebec announces COVID-19 resumption plan and abolishes curfew “I think there are many cases we don’t know about,” Erin Morehaus, a four-mother and children who participated in the study, told Global News. The story continues under the ad The report also concludes that the number of minors with antibodies increased significantly between October 2020 and April this year, raising levels of infection in schools and communities. It shows that. Trend story AstraZeneca 1st, Pfizer 2nd: Studies show that the combination is safe and effective

The case of a wealthy BC couple accused of jumping over a vaccine queue in the Yukon Territory was handed over on June 15. “Given the increase in transmission seen in winter and spring with children, there was an unexpected increase in time,” said Kate Zinszer, lead researcher at the report and researcher at Centrederecher cheensanté publique. The doctor said. Global news. The report also shows that antibody numbers were high in areas that were hit hard by COVID-19, such as Montreal Nord. “COVID is further damaging those left behind in society,” Dr. Caroline Quach, a microbiologist and immunologist at Santo Justin Hospital, told Global News. The Legault government wants everyone between the ages of 12 and 17 to be vaccinated with at least the first vaccination before the start of the next school year. Microbiologists consider this to be a major step in containing the spread of the virus. This is especially true if more contagious mutants are still present. “We will make schools safer, group recreational activities safer, and reach the point of herd immunity,” Dr. Jesse Pappenberg, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, told Global News.















2:05

COVID-19: Results revealed in a rapid inspection project at a school in Montreal





COVID-19: Results revealed in a rapid inspection project at a school in Montreal

View link »

