Scientists say even the slightest amount of alcohol can damage the brain





Image by Futurism / Agilent The conclusion about recreational drinking and personal health is like an elbow: everyone has it. New research and theories about alcohol arrive weekly, which could be your own field of study. Drinking is good for the heart, bad for the liver, perfect for social life, and terrible for social life. In addition, the 2021 Oscar-winning Best International Picture Films include: We are all born below 0.5 BAC Where we should be. But New research The University of Oxford draws the clear conclusion that, when tested, it can completely stop all other warnings that the world of research has generated regarding drinking. Any amount of alcohol In Slight It's bad for your brain health. Bottoms … down? This study is a preprint that has not yet been peer-reviewed, but the first findings in the conclusion are relatively rigorous and emphasize us. No safe amount of alcohol was found in the brain. Moderate consumption is associated with a wider range of adverse effects on the brain than previously recognized… Considering the effects on the brain, the current "low risk" drinking guidelines need to be reviewed. The researchers analyzed data from UK Biobank, which is described in this paper as "the world's largest image sample." Parents, Where the study was first reportedCharacterized Biobank as "a substantive database designed to help researchers decipher genetic and environmental factors that may or may not develop the disease." The researchers took MRI brain images from 43,572 people and set about figuring out how much alcohol each respondent had on a regular basis. With these two key factors in hand, they began to articulate the difference between casual drinkers, heavy drinkers, and Teetotalists. What did they find? Its high levels of drinking were associated with low levels of brain gray matter, including neuronal cells (more gray matter is needed, but not less). According to the researchers, "Alcohol explained up to 0.8% of gray matter volume variation." And if you are still looking outside here, you can't get it: "Alcohol, It made a greater contribution than any other modifiable risk factor tested, including smoking, "explained the researchers. Again, I would like to emphasize that this treatise has not yet been peer-reviewed. But that discovery isn't a good omen for your home bar, especially since last year, unless you've just given up on your deteriorating brain. Handle it. In that case, we can't blame you: bottoms up.

