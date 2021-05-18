Health
A test to detect COVID-19 in 1 second has been announced
- Researchers say they have developed a rapid COVID-19 test that can produce results in one second.
- According to experts, this test can be useful in public events, airports, and other places where it is inconvenient to wait 5-10 minutes for results.
- Researchers said more research was needed, but the test could one day be sold by a private sector.
A group of scientists in the United States and Taiwan say they have developed a test that can detect if someone is infected with COVID-19 in one second.
The· the study Researchers at the University of Florida and the National University of Yangmei Transportation in Taiwan, published this week in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B, report that they have created a rapid and sensitive test method for COVID-19 biomarkers.
Currently, the fastest reporting results to detect positive signs of infection are performed everywhere between 5 and 10 minutes.
The study is being conducted by scientists who have previously worked on methods to detect biomarkers associated with Zika virus, heart attack, and cerebrospinal fluid leakage. Using that experience, they developed a sensor system that they say can detect infections almost instantly.
“Very fast testing is a technology that is welcomed wherever it occurs, as long as it is accurate, easy to use, and widely accessible.” Dr. William LeeCOVID-19 researcher, chairman and medical director of the Angiogenesis Foundation, told Healthline.
“High-speed COVID-19 testing is useful in clinics, emergency facilities, and hospital emergency rooms,” says Li. “But check-in at airports and hotels, or even part of the clearance to indoor events such as workplaces, concerts and theaters. The key to COVID testing throughout the pandemic has always been accuracy and availability. . “
Minhang XianA candidate for a PhD in Chemical Engineering at the University of Florida is one of the authors of the study. He works in a university research group.
In a statement, Xian either by amplifying the number of biomarkers, such as a copy of viral ribonucleic acid (as is done with the polymerase chain reaction technique commonly used to detect COVID-19), or binding. He said it would detect coronavirus by amplifying the signal. For target biomarkers.
“This may alleviate the problem of slow turnaround time for COVID-19 testing,” says Xian. “Our biosensor strip is similar in shape to a commercially available glucose test strip and has a small microfluidic channel at the tip to introduce the test fluid. In the microfluidic channel, some electrodes are exposed to the fluid. One is coated with gold, and COVID-related antibodies are chemically attached to the surface of the gold. “
The sensor strip connects to the circuit board. A short electrical test signal is transmitted between the gold electrode coated with the coronavirus antibody and another auxiliary electrode. The signal returns to the circuit board for quick analysis.
“Our sensor system, the circuit board, uses transistors to amplify electrical signals that are converted to numbers on the screen,” says Xian. “The magnitude of this number depends on the concentration of the antigen, which is a viral protein present in the test solution.”
The sensor strip must be discarded after each test, but the circuit board is reusable. Xian said system diversity could extend beyond COVID-19 testing.
“By changing the type of antibody that adheres to the surface of gold, we can reuse the system to detect other diseases,” says Xian. “The system acts as a prototype of a modular, inexpensive protein biomarker sensor, providing real-time feedback that is convenient for clinical applications, operating rooms, or home use.”
Xian told Healthline that his group is “in research and has no plans to bring it to the market or clinic.”
He added that the university is “looking for a company that puts technology into its products,” so that doesn’t rule out the possibility.
He also stated that his group had applied for three patents related to the test method.
“We may sell them to the outside world,” Xian said.
