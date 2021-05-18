A test to detect COVID-19 in 1 second has been announced

Share on Pinterest According to experts, a one-second test can be useful at public events and airports.Light Rocket via Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images / Getty Images

Researchers say they have developed a rapid COVID-19 test that can produce results in one second.

According to experts, this test can be useful in public events, airports, and other places where it is inconvenient to wait 5-10 minutes for results.

Researchers said more research was needed, but the test could one day be sold by a private sector.

A group of scientists in the United States and Taiwan say they have developed a test that can detect if someone is infected with COVID-19 in one second.

The· the study Researchers at the University of Florida and the National University of Yangmei Transportation in Taiwan, published this week in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B, report that they have created a rapid and sensitive test method for COVID-19 biomarkers.

Currently, the fastest reporting results to detect positive signs of infection are performed everywhere between 5 and 10 minutes.

The study is being conducted by scientists who have previously worked on methods to detect biomarkers associated with Zika virus, heart attack, and cerebrospinal fluid leakage. Using that experience, they developed a sensor system that they say can detect infections almost instantly.

“Very fast testing is a technology that is welcomed wherever it occurs, as long as it is accurate, easy to use, and widely accessible.” Dr. William LeeCOVID-19 researcher, chairman and medical director of the Angiogenesis Foundation, told Healthline.

“High-speed COVID-19 testing is useful in clinics, emergency facilities, and hospital emergency rooms,” says Li. “But check-in at airports and hotels, or even part of the clearance to indoor events such as workplaces, concerts and theaters. The key to COVID testing throughout the pandemic has always been accuracy and availability. . “