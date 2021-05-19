Los Angeles County Coronavirus Cases Continue to Decrease

A Los Angeles County Public Health Department (LADPH) official reported that new indicators showed continued progress on Tuesday’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, LA County remains in the least restrictive yellow layer of the state’s blueprint for a safer economy, as COVID-19 cases and test positive rates are declining. ..

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of LADPH, said: “With high vaccination rates, there are few places where the infection can spread when someone gets infected. Find a nearby place where you feel more susceptible to vaccination and join the campaign to end the pandemic.”

Young people can be infected with COVID-19 as easily as older people if they are not vaccinated and do not hide or maintain distance.

“When teens are vaccinated, their immunity helps the entire community to prevent COVID-19 infection. The risk of serious illness from COVID-19 is higher in teens than in adults. Low, but unvaccinated teens can accelerate the spread of the infection, and vaccinated teens can contain the virus, “read the official LADPH statement on Tuesday. I did.

Anyone over the age of 12 living or working in LA County can be vaccinated. At this time, only Pfizer vaccines are approved for children. Be sure to visit the site that manages Pfizer vaccines for children and teens, according to county officials.

Many sites require children to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Alternatively, the child must be accompanied by a responsible adult and must sign a consent form. Also, teens should bring proof of age on a site unknown to the provider.

On Tuesday, LADPH authorities announced 12 new deaths and 159 new cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, public health identified 1,237,681 COVID-19-positive cases in all areas of Los Angeles County, killing a total of 24,106 people.

There are 338 COVID-19 people currently hospitalized, and 20 percent of these people are in the ICU.

Test results are available to more than 6,653,000 individuals, with 17% testing positive.

As of Tuesday, 26,933 cumulative cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley over the past year, according to LADPH. These cases are:

20,401 * in Santa Clarita

47 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Bowkey Canyon

843 in the unincorporated area of ​​Canyon Country

3,734 * in Castique

68 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​New Hall

1 at Placerita Canyon

15 at San Francis Skeet / Bouquet Canyon

17 in an unincorporated sand canyon

132 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Sogas

40 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Sogas / Canyon Country

1,153 at Stevenson Ranch

337 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Valverde

194 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Valencia

* As of Monday, May 17, public health officials recorded a cumulative total of 2,028 cases reported at the Peter J. Pitches Detention Center, including 1,479 at the North County Correctional Facility. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic.

There were a cumulative total of 473 cases in nearby Acton and 280 cases in Aguadarcy.

A total of 145 coronavirus deaths have been reported at Henry Mayo New Hall Hospital, and since March 2020, at least 291 COVID-19 deaths have been reported throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

For information on how to make a reservation and what confirmations you need to display when making a vaccination reservation, please visit the following website. LA County Vaccination Website (English) or Get a Los Angeles Vaccinated Website (Spanish).

Vaccinations are always free and open to qualified residents and workers, regardless of immigrant status.

See all coronavirus coverage. Coronavirus infection rate – COVID-19 map

Do you have any news tips? (661) Call us at 298-1220 or email us at newstip @ hometownstation.com. Do not miss it.Break KHTS Santa Clarita News Alert It will be delivered directly to your inbox. To report a typo or error, please send an email to [email protected]

KHTS FM98.1 and AM1220 are the only local radio stations in Santa Clarita. KHTS combines news, transportation, sports and features with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita News and Features Is delivered all day through our radio waves, our website, and various social media platforms. KHTS’s national award-winning daily news briefs are currently read daily by more than 34,000 residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of Santa Clarita Valley and some of the high desert communities in Antelope Valley. The station streams talk shows on the web, potentially reaching viewers around the world. Follow @KHTSRadio Facebook, twitter,and Instagram..