Stop forcing children to save adults from themselves in a pandemic – HotAir
Amen, And overdue. Adults can finally remove the mask, but while they are much less vulnerable to COVID-19, especially in the case of severe acute infections, restrictions on children remain. Faye Flam, Bloomberg’s science columnist, Protect yourself with children, And declare sufficient.
So while adults may celebrate returning to normal life, we still require children to adhere to all the rules of a pandemic life.
They graduated from school or were forced to take special precautions there, isolated from friends, deprived of many sports and other activities, and able to withstand masking and social distance outside. In addition, the difficulties faced by the family from the financial turmoil caused by the pandemic.
And they did it all to protect the elderly. Mortality from COVID-19 is 3,200 times higher in the elderly than in children. For children, the disease is comparable to the flu.
All adults are vaccinated and inoculated in most places for at least a month, so don’t ask your child to sacrifice to protect the elderly.
This was a dirty little secret, such as school closures and masking of children in camps. None of the science suggests that a child is a vector of illness. Data from around the world suggest the opposite, especially when adopting some basic distance and common sense responses to symptomatological individuals. It is always about protecting adults by burdening children.
And for a while it A few It makes sense, especially before you have enough data to reliably model the vector. Children are often vectors of other infectious diseases such as colds and flu, and the concentration of most American classrooms shows that new, highly infectious viruses are spreading throughout the school. I will. No one knew whether to pass the virus to more vulnerable adults, especially older families, in the same household foam, even if the children themselves remained almost asymptomatic.
A year ago, these were reasonable precautions. During the summer of 2020, the kids would have been mostly absent from school anyway. However, from the fall, the data clearly show that open schools did not generate a cascade of infections, even among adults connected to children. Some reopened states provided more data along those lines.Still, we continue to impose restrictions on our children their Although healthy, there is little evidence that it is important to the adults around it.
Flam points out the absurdity of imposing health measures without benefiting a group.
The only restrictions on children must be those that protect them — and there should be at least some evidence that such restrictions would help. In the name of protecting adults, children are already experiencing too much. …
A better way to protect children is for adults to step up and vaccinate. That’s right — After asking children to make sacrifices to save their lives for 15 months, it’s time for older Americans to play their part for them.
Even academic debates are controversial now that adults have access to vaccines almost instantly in the United States. Theoretically, even those who have benefited from child captivity now need to end the negotiations. If adults do not want to be vaccinated, it is their choice, but children should not be held hostage to it. Resume school, remove masks and regain the lives of these children.
Addendum: If you don’t do it for kids Do it in cash:
The $ 5 million lottery to encourage vaccination by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine seems to be an early win.
State health officials said on Monday that more than 25,400 Covid-19 vaccinations took place on Friday, two days after the program was announced, making it the best vaccination day in three weeks.
Perhaps more obvious were the vaccinated people. Vaccinations for residents aged 30-74 have surged 6% after a steady decline for several weeks.
“Not only did we achieve our goal of raising public awareness and interest, but we also delayed a consistent decline. We see an increase again in certain age groups,” said Stephanie MacLeod, director of state health. .. “This is what we intended.”
Whatever works, a man. Whatever works.
