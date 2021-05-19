Use masks with better filtration capacity, says MOH, Singapore News & Top Stories.





The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday said in its latest public guidance on face coverings that it is necessary to wear a mask with better filtration capacity to reduce Covid-19 infection and increased risk of infection. Said. Suitable ones include those with surgical masks and filtration inserts. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the Pandemic Task Force, said at a virtual media conference yesterday that he wore a mask with high filtration capacity due to the latest evidence of various Covid-19 infectivity. Said it is important to use. Strains and how they spread through aerosols. MOH recommends the general public to use such masks. This includes a reusable mask made of at least two layers of fabric and a surgical mask. Reusable masks, such as those issued by the People’s Association and the Temasek Foundation, have excellent filtration efficiency, MOH added. Regarding the suitability of homemade masks, Mr. Wong said there will be guidelines to help the general public understand what a good mask is. Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at MOH, said that proper wearing of high-quality masks provides excellent protection against spread of the virus, regardless of the form of droplet spread or aerosolized infection. It was. “It makes sense and is right to wear a good mask properly. “So we are sharpening the guidance and advice we are giving to make this clearer,” he said. Since April 14th last year, a mask is required when leaving the house. Previous MOH guidelines require surgical masks and reusable masks with better filtration capacity for people with respiratory symptoms and certain groups who are more vulnerable or at risk for Covid-19 infection. Was recommended. Associate Professor Mack said that masks with adequate filtration efficiency usually have this feature printed on the packaging. He added that most, if not all, masks distributed in public and community programs meet that standard. “Note that masks have a certain lifespan. After cleaning more than the recommended number with masks, it is recommended to replace them.” We do not recommend continuing to use masks with an exhalation port. He added that while haze may be more comfortable and appropriate, it is not appropriate from a public health and infection control perspective. Asked if the mask supply is appropriate, especially if there are stricter standards under the updated recommendations, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said that his ministry has had several since last year. He said the company had set up local production capacity. “We are also looking at the possibility of continuing to increase imports of these surgical masks. “We also have a large stockpile of these masks, so we assure Singaporeans that they don’t have to panic and don’t have to rush to buy additional masks to stock up on them. “He said.

