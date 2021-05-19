The research team found an additional CWD prion at a garbage dump on a deer farm in Beltrami County.

In early April, the Minnesota Animal Health Commission confirmed that a 3-year-old white-tailed deer at a deer farm in Beltrami County tested positive for CWD. The incident marks the northernmost tip of Minnesota, where a deadly deer disease has been identified.

Related article:

According to a news release from U of M, university scientists used a technique known as RT-QuIC that can be used to identify carcasses and environmental CWD prions, causing CWD in a single bone marrow sample. I found a prion that becomes.

According to scientists, faster and more accurate testing that can be used with different types of samples is essential to improve efforts to limit the spread of CWD, a contagious neurological disorder that is always fatal to white-tailed deer.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation. We are pleased that collaborators from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Department of Animal Health, and the US Department of Agriculture have been able to support the RT-QuIC test of carcasses. In a news release, he oversees the Minnesota Center for Prion Research and Outreach (MNPRO) at the university. “Our job is to protect the collective resources of Ojilogica, and everyone responds more quickly. There is great concern about identifying positive carcasses in areas where wild Ojilogica are frequently inhabited. Our MNPRO team is working to prevent CWD from spreading to the surrounding wild herds. , Ready to help secure a dump. “

On May 2, the team collected bone, skin, soil, and plant samples on site. According to a news release, their expertise in wildlife specific anatomy and mortality research has allowed them to find some of the more than 10 deer. In addition, knowledge of the conditions that promote the survival of prions that cause CWD, collection of samples from highly degraded dry materials that are likely to retain prions months or years after deposition. I was able to concentrate on the processing.

Herds of nearby deer farms were depopulated last week, and samples from those deer were collected by the US Department of Agriculture for official CWD testing. MNPRO has obtained additional research samples from depopulated animals.

Further testing of the carcass samples at hand, and future collection and testing of additional samples from the carcass site, depends on MNPRO receiving additional funding, according to a university news release.

Following the recent discovery of CWD in Beltrami County, DNR is developing a response plan that will take place before this fall’s deer hunting season, including enhanced surveillance and deer feeding bans. DNR statistics show that Minnesota has recorded about 115 cases of wild deer CWD since its first confirmed report in 2010.

“It’s such a geographical jump where we saw the disease, and that means we now have to monitor the area surrounding that facility in Beltrami County. . ” DNR Commissioner Sarah Stromen said in an interview with Herald last week. “It’s the center of the deer country there, so it’s worrisome, and we want to be proactive with it.”

The MNPRO team recently developed a new test that produces a red color change if the CWD result is positive and a blue color change if the CWD result is negative. They named the test “MN-QuIC” to honor the state of Minnesota where the test was developed. New tests are cheaper than tests that use traditional equipment, and you can get preliminary results in just 24 hours using field-deployable equipment. The team aims to reduce test bottlenecks during the deer hunting season and test them for use at individual stations.

MN-QuIC is another tool that promises rapid sample screening in forensic studies such as Beltrami County.

Deadly to members of the deer family, collectively known as cervids, CWD is spread by misfolded prion proteins. This is the same process that causes sheep scrapie, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (sometimes called “mad cow disease”), and sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. In humans. The prions that cause CWD are not alive and can only be destroyed by specialized equipment or powerful chemicals, making it very difficult to mitigate CWD. They can also survive in the environment for years. Advances in CWD have the potential to inform other prion-related diseases in humans and animals as well.