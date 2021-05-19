Keep the mask indoors





Seattle (AP) —Washington’s largest county’s highest public health authorities urge residents to continue wearing masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

It was reported by the Seattle Times, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to ease mask requirements for vaccinated people.

Public Health – Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin strongly recommends that residents of Seattle and King County continue to wear masks while authorities are assessing their obligations. Said that. The mixed message is outdoors, even though the CDC last week eased masking for fully vaccinated people and demanded masking in places such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. And after allowing masking in most indoor environments to be generally stopped. .. Washington has withdrawn many masking requirements for fully vaccinated people in compliance with federal guidelines, but Duchin told Twitter on Monday that “the point of vaccination of most of the population is to stop the virus infection. Take all of us to the point where we do. & Then everyone can interact without a mask. “ Duchin also encouraged companies to implement mask policies. According to the State Department, nearly 59% of people over the age of 16 in Washington have been vaccinated once. Public Health-Seattle and King County spokesman James Apa said authorities are assessing whether ending an indoor mask mandate is the best option in King County. The ministry will provide the latest information later this week, Apa said.

