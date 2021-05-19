A real doctor will answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine





WESH 2 focuses on answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. We work with local doctors to get the information you want to know. Do you have a question you would like to answer? Click here to send. WESH 2 News will answer these questions for a week. What do we know about the effects of vaccines on people who have had a stroke? Christina Amad said health officials have never seen different side effects between stroke patients and those without stroke. “The CDC has not published specific guidelines for people with stroke. People with stroke generally have other underlying illnesses. Available because of the increased risk of severe infections. If so, it is advisable to get a vaccine. ”If I have been vaccinated but still have symptoms, do I need a COVID test? These vaccines are very effective and very good. However, if you have symptoms, you will need to be tested because the number of people is very small. Who gets infected after vaccination? “How effective is the vaccine?” Initially, they said it was 69%, but now it’s 100 proofs? “Nothing can be 100% proven in life. Data show that Pfizer is 95% effective, Moderna is 94.5% and J & J is 72%. But in the end, all three vaccines are for serious illness. Does the vaccine not only protect teens, but also adults? Do many people want to know if vaccines not only protect teens, but also adults? 15 years old. Their data and trials show that it is 100% effective for teens aged 12 to 15 years, making it a very effective vaccine. “What happens if the shot goes into the tissue of the arm instead of the muscle? Dr. Ahutab Khan, a physician, said the vaccine should be given deep into the muscles of the upper arm.” This is a good question because it needs to be given to the patient. Those who have been vaccinated and are not deeply infused should be given subcutaneously. “Is it safe to drink alcohol after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?” Dr. Rajiv Barr, a physician in emergency medicine, said he could take a glass or two after vaccination. It’s a vaccine, but to be safe. “Part of the first trial of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Those who were were forbidden to drink during that time. Therefore, there is really no evidence that it reduces antibody production. It is highly recommended that alcohol be taken in a safe manner, as tolerance may be slightly reduced after vaccination and interaction may be negligible. So you can drink it, just do it safely. If you need a booster, do you need to keep the type of vaccine given first? Dr. Michael Ten, a virologist at the University of South Florida, said the study is underway. “Theoretically it should work, but I can’t really say until the study is complete.” Long-term vaccines Are there any side effects? Physician Dr. Ahutab Khan said it wasn’t long anymore-the long-term side effects of the vaccine. “Usually, if many vaccines have side effects, they last for a few days. There is no long-term data that they cause long-term side effects.” Is it worth the vaccine for young people? Physician Aftab Dr. Kahn recommends vaccination of young people. ”Pfizer is conducting trials between the ages of 2 and 11. We already know that Pfizer is approved at the age of 12-15. It is good to vaccinate all age groups. ”

