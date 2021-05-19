Similar risk factors for dementia in men and women, not hypertension: study





The association between some middle-aged cardiovascular risk factors and dementia was similar for both men and women, but blood pressure was not found by researchers at the George Institute. Research There are over 500,000 people. The study showed that both hypotension and high blood pressure were associated with an increased risk of dementia in men, but in women, the risk of dementia increased as blood pressure increased. Lead author Jessica Gong said more research is needed to validate these findings, but they may indicate better ways to manage risk. “Our results suggest that a more coordinated approach to treating hypertension may be more effective in preventing future cases of dementia,” she says. I did. Dementia is rapidly becoming a global epidemic and currently affects an estimated 50 million people worldwide. This is projected to triple by 2050. This is mainly due to the aging of the population. Both dementia and associated mortality are known to be higher in women than in men. In 2016, it overtook heart disease as the leading cause of death for Australian women and became the second leading cause of death for all Australians. In the absence of significant therapeutic progress, the focus is on reducing the risk of developing the disease, and cardiovascular risk factors are increasingly recognized as the cause of various types of dementia. To investigate gender differences in the major cardiovascular risk factors for dementia, George Institute researchers found 502,489 British people aged 40-69 years (no dementia at the start of the study) between 2006 and 2010. We used UK Biobank, a large biomedical database we recruited. They have a current smoking status, diabetes, high levels of body fat, have had a previous stroke, and low socioeconomic status all have a similar risk of dementia in women and men. I found that it is related to. However, regarding blood pressure, the relationship with dementia risk between men and women was different. The reason for this was not clear, but the author suggested some possible explanations. “Biological differences between women and men may explain the gender differences seen in the relationship between blood pressure and the risk of dementia,” said Gong. “But there may also be differences in the treatment of high blood pressure. For example, women are less likely to take medications prescribed by their healthcare provider than men, take more medications, and more. You may be experiencing side effects. “ There is no effective cure for dementia, but trying to reduce the burden of the disease by encouraging a healthier lifestyle is a priority, and the strongest evidence shows blood pressure control. “Our study suggests that a more personalized approach to treating blood pressure in men compared to women may provide greater protection against the development of dementia,” the study said. Co-author Mark Woodward said. “It also demonstrates the importance of ensuring that a sufficient number of women and men are employed in the study, and women and men data should be analyzed separately,” he adds. It was. This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos