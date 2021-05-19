Here’s how strong interpersonal relationships can help medical patients live longer.

Providing social support to medical patients leads to increased chances of survival and extended lifespan-suggesting new discoveries Research.

Such discoveries occur at a critical time when doctors and healthcare professionals are looking for new ways to improve care and reduce mortality. The results of BYU’s new research have been published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

“The premise of the study is that everyone is strongly influenced by their social context,” said Timothy B. Smith, a professor of counseling psychology at BYU, the lead author of the study. “Relationships affect our behavior and physical health. We now know that it is possible to extend lifespan by facilitating coping and reducing distress.”

Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a professor of psychology at BYU and co-author of the study, confirms the findings of other studies published by the National Academy of Sciences, and social needs should be addressed in the medical setting. He said there was sufficient evidence.

“From pediatrics to geriatrics, doctors may encounter patients in distress. These data also include social interventions integrated into clinical treatments that help patients cope and alleviate their distress. It suggests improving survival, “she said.

This study analyzed data from 106 randomized controlled trials involving more than 40,000 patients to study the effects of receiving psychosocial support. Such group meetings or family sessions that promote healthy behavior by motivating exercise, encouraging completion of treatment, or providing group support for dietary adherence are survival over time. Increased probability by 29%.

“Providing social support to medical patients can be as helpful as providing cardiac rehabilitation to people who are recovering from heart disease,” Smith said. “This can be as useful as a diet or lifestyle program for obese patients, or for treating alcoholics in alcoholics.”

The findings are of great significance to hospitals and health care managers striving to improve patient care and survival. This study can be used to implement support programs in hospitals and clinics for patients, especially those at risk of not being able to complete treatment. It can also affect family and caregiver programs.

“There was already solid evidence that social connections and other social factors have a significant impact on health outcomes, including the risk of premature death, but it was unclear what could be done to reduce the risk,” Holt said.・ Lunstad states. “Is it the role of health care, or does this need to be addressed outside the health care system? This study, combined with other consensus reports, shows that it is the role of the health care system. I suggest. “

“Ultimately, we need to use these data to facilitate collaboration between healthcare professionals and mental health professionals,” Smith said. “Approximately half of all patient consultations are about accommodations with accommodation. Today, large hospitals regularly hire psychologists to consult doctors and evaluate or cooperate with patients. But smaller hospitals and clinics need more integration. “

The findings also have important implications for medical patients. Responses to medical conditions vary from person to person. Some people take immediate action with rehabilitation and precautions, while others delay or avoid prescribed healthy behavior. In addition, the rate of depression and anxiety can be high among patients, which can limit their response to treatment, making social support efforts even more important.

“We know that when hospitals run social support groups, people simply live longer,” said Connor Workman, a BYU student who assisted with his research during his undergraduate years. “Data show that relationships have a specific impact on human mortality and health, which allows hospital decision makers to drive programs and implement appropriate social connections for patients. You can get the information you need to do it. “

Workman was one of the 20 BYU students who spent years of undergraduate education at BYU on this research project with Smith and Holt-Lunstad. This is a mentored learning experience that will shape future educational activities and careers.

“It was very special to be part of the research team,” said Bonnie Burton, another student who participated in the study. “I feel like I’ve gained more knowledge than my peers who haven’t done this kind of research. This prepares me for graduate school. This gives me more from my undergraduate experience. I was able to get that. “

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.