Skin care professionals uncover common beauty and skin care myths





Have you ever started or stopped eating or applying a product just because someone said it would work? we all have been to! Following hints without scientific evidence or expert guidance is especially the case when there are a large number of available resources with factual information, just because it is not the wisest thing to do. Tired of all the misconceptions about beauty and skin care, experts RY With the help of skin care professionals, we decided to uncover typical cosmetology and skin care myths. Dr. Deborah Lee From Dr. Fox. Top 9 beauty and skincare myths uncovered It’s better to buy expensive products just for your skin care

© Jess @ Harper Sunday on Unsplash “Always read the product label to find out what ingredients are in the product,” suggests Dr. Lee. “There is a lot of psychology involved in buying skin products. Many women find it good to pay more for skin products. In fact, this may not be the case at all. Always read the product label to find out what ingredients are in the product, “Dr. Lee suggests.

Before buying a new product, it is important to buy and research the right skin care product for your skin type. You can overcome acne © Istock Acne can occur at any age, but it is usually caused by most of the hormonal factors Acne can occur at any age, but it is usually caused by most of the hormonal factors. Dr. Deborah Lee said: “Although teenage acne is very common, 80% of teenagers complain of acne.-And it tends to improve with age, and many women find that this does not happen, and They continue to have acne during their adulthood. By definition, female adult acne is diagnosed as acne in women over the age of 25. According to medical studies, acne can last for years. Yes, in fact, it is found in 5% of women between the ages of 40 and 49. Acne is more common in women than in men and can last over 50 years. “ Oily skin does not require moisturizer

© Agency glowoasis glowburst A powerful hydration-promoting cream fortified with prickly pear cactus extract and vegan probiotics. Dr. Deborah Lee said: Oily skin means that natural oils such as sebum are overproduced. This is not the same as the degree of skin hydration. This is the amount of water retained in the skin. In fact, removing natural oils from your skin will help your skin lose moisture and increase its ability to dry! ” Just because your skin is greasy doesn’t mean you don’t need moisturizer. For oily skin, look for a non-comedogenic moisturizer that does not block the pores.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos