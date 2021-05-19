What does the COVID vaccine mean for other vaccines your child needs?





Now that the COVID vaccine is available to children aged 12 to 15 years, what does it mean for other vaccines like the HPV?

Golden Valley, Minnesota — Children between the ages of 12 and 15 can now be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, but how will it affect other vaccines that may be needed, such as the HPV?

Talked to Mayo Clinic American Cancer Society.. “We’re doing everything we can to convince our parents to come back and get the preventive care your child needs right now,” said Dr. Robert Jacobson, a Mayo Clinic pediatrician. Says. We already know that a pandemic will suspend preventive care for all of us. Also, with the COVID vaccine approved for some children, there are concerns that parents may choose between them. “My parents are actively planning a COVID vaccine for 12 to 15 years old, so I’d like to check with my pediatrician to see if there are other vaccines my child should receive,” said the United States. Man Matt Flory says. Cancer Association. The American Cancer Society is particularly interested in the HPV vaccine. This is a two-dose regimen given to children between the ages of 9 and 12 before becoming sexually active. The human papillomavirus causes infections that can later turn into cancer. Vaccines can prevent up to 90% of 6 different cancers.. “Five of these six cancers do not have screening tests to detect them early,” says Flory. “Prevention is better than treating cancer, which is especially difficult to treat late in life.” Dr. Robert Jacobson states that both the COVID and HPV vaccines are important. One is to end the pandemic and the other is to end endemic. “We consider COVID 19 to be this ridiculous condition that we have to control. Well, the human papillomavirus causes uncontrollable cancer,” he says. “Nearly 80% of us are infected by the age of 50, and each year, these infections several years ago cause 34,000 new cancers in the mouth, throat, and genitals,” he says. .. .. And now that the CDC says you don’t have to wait between vaccines, the medical community wants it to make it easier for parents to get it done. “Not only do you think of this as an option, but also of it as a strong recommendation. They have done this and are doing this now,” says Dr. Jacobson. According to the American Cancer Society, only about 27% of Minnesota children have completed the HPV vaccine by the age of 13. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

