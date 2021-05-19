World IBD Day: How Your Diet Affects This Inflammatory Condition

Eating a balanced diet is important for a healthy lifestyle, but if you live in a chronic state of health, you can incorporate additional dietary rules.

As the restaurant reopens and returns to its previous diet, health professionals will discuss how diet affects IBD and some important steps people can take to manage their symptoms. I will explain…

What exactly is IBD?

“Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic, recurrent, ameliorating inflammatory condition that affects not only the intestines, but also the skin, joints, and liver,” said Kevin, chairman of the Gastroenterological Society.・ Dr. Barrett said.

Recommendation

He explains that Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are the two major types of IBD that people will hear talking about. “It is often confused with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) because the symptoms can be similar. Both are lifelong conditions and have no clear cause or known treatment.”

on the other hand IBS IBD can be very disruptive to a person’s life, as it may require immunosuppressive drugs and sometimes surgery, but it can be a bit more invasive. In addition, it also increases the risk of intestinal cancer, he says.

Does Diet Affect IBD Symptoms?

According to Barrett, some people with IBD have IBS-type symptoms, while others have identified specific “trigger” foods that cause the problem.

However, while he “has a potential association with highly processed foods that affect the gut microbiota and can lead to increased symptoms,” certain foods can cause IBD. He adds that there is no evidence that there is.

“There are several diets that can benefit people with IBD and help relieve their symptoms. For example, a liquid macromolecular diet is used to treat Crohn’s disease. disease For children, and they can also be used as an alternative or for adults with medication. “

But basically, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. “This is why nutritionists are an important part of the interdisciplinary team that treats many patients with IBD,” Barrett emphasizes.

What foods can cause symptoms?

“”food Those containing FODMAPs (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, polyols) are known to cause bloating, pain, and sometimes diarrhea in many patients, including both IBS and IBD patients. ” Barrett says.

These include gluten, dairy products, many fruits and vegetables, garlic, and some artificial sweeteners. “Different people tolerate different amounts of each group. The key to following a low FODMAP plan is to exclude food for weeks,” says Barrett. The idea is that you can gradually reintroduce them and identify foods that you disagree with.

However, IBD patients are strongly advised to follow their dietary plans under the supervision of a trained person. “There are many other diets that can work, but IBD patients have a higher risk of malabsorption than most people, so these should always be tried with the advice of a dietitian,” Barrett said. I will explain.

Which food should I prioritize?

“I think it’s very important for people with IBD to follow a healthy diet that supports the gut microbiota and provides enough micronutrients, iron, calcium, and vitamin D,” says Barrett. And bone health. “

He adds that fiber is also important and that all adults should aim to eat at least 30g daily.

What can you do if your IBD symptoms affect your daily life?

The good news is that there are many sources to support patients with IBD and you can learn to manage your symptoms so that it doesn’t get in the way of the activities you enjoy.

“”Charity Crohns & Colitis UK and others have extensive resources on all kinds of subjects and have an emotional support line, “Barrett recommends.

“IBD nurses are also great and can guide you to local sources, but your GP can help guide you to sources of psychological help. While you are there. , Your local surgery can also help eliminate anemia. Anemia is often underdiagnosed in patients with IBD. “

Perhaps most importantly, sharing symptoms means they can better adapt to your needs, so it’s important to talk to people at work, school or college about how you feel. ..

Barrett concludes: “If your friends and family are having a hard time understanding how it affects you, the In My Shoes | It Takes Guts app will give you a 24-hour experience in the life of an IBD person. Is the best way to do it. “