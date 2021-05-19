Even with unmasked guidance, some US pockets aren’t ready to let go

As more states relinquish their universal mask obligations for vaccinated people, many Americans are receiving new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and full of unvaccinated peers. We are considering how much trust we should put in sex. Continue to wear rules and masks.

Following a surprise announcement from the Biden administration last week, vaccinated individuals can safely abandon their masks in most indoor public environments, including Maryland, Kentucky, Oregon, and New York. Many state governors are revising mask obligations.

Releasing Mask’s obligations represents a monumental step towards pre-pandemic public life and confidence in the US vaccine-led attack on the coronavirus, but the move is enthusiastically filled everywhere. Not.

“I should have waited,” says Dr. Jeff Duchin, a public health officer in Seattle and King County, who serves more than two million people in Seattle’s metropolitan areas.

In western Washington, the epicenter of the first known US outbreak of the coronavirus, people adopted enthusiastic masking as a protective measure and as a gesture of solidarity around the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we walk around Seattle’s Archi Beach, “putting on a dime and stopping wearing a mask makes you feel very sudden, even if you’re completely vaccinated,” says Angie Camel.

Others are worried that the “code of ethics” approach could be abused without universal masking requirements.

“I don’t trust anyone else,” said Gillian Rose, who was waiting in line to shoot COVID-19 the other day. “We’re late for the game, so think about how many others are there and wouldn’t get it at all.“”

Democratic Governor Jay Inslee took a clearly cautious approach to managing the pandemic and rarely appeared publicly without a mask, but within hours of the CDC’s announcement, Inslee I took off my mask and started a regular TV speech.

“The shot is a ticket to liberation from the mask,” Inslee said of his decision to eliminate the universal mask obligation throughout the state in favor of the CDC’s recommendations. “If you’re suffering from this mask, it’s a really good reason to get vaccinated... “

Solid science, suspicious policy?

Inslee’s decision rattled some of Washington’s public health officials who pointed out that the state was just overcoming Fourth wave of coronavirus — The one that pushed hospitalization to the second highest level of the pandemic.

“From now on, we have to assume that in most indoor public places, there will be unvaccinated people who are not wearing masks,” Duchin says.

Although more than half of adults are fully vaccinated in the area, many in Washington are still at “substantial” or “high” risk of coronavirus infection. CDC Standards.. Also, as in other parts of the United States, vaccination rates vary significantly within the state. Low-income areas and color communities often lag behind wealthier areas.

“What it did was to show people that the pandemic was over,” said Dr. Mark Larson, a rural health officer in Kittitas County, Washington, who calls the governor’s decision “premature.” say.

“We haven’t seen any incentives …. Most people who really don’t want to get vaccinated probably haven’t worn a mask yet.”

Infectious disease experts generally agree that the scientific basis behind the CDC’s recommendations is solid. Vaccinated people are at very low risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading the coronavirus to others. Recent research..

“None of them are worried about me,” he says. Janet Baseman, Epidemiologist and Vice Dean of the University of Washington School of Public Health. “But there are many concerns. What is enforcement? What about communication?”

This is the predominance Concerns among critics Hurry to exchange CDC mask guidance and universal mask obligations Only about 40% of the United States The population is completely vaccinated.

“Many people aren’t yet vaccinated. Children are one example. Or some people need to be vaccinated, but you may want to answer a few questions first. “Bassman says.

She was comforted the other day when Baseman entered the store and saw a sign-up that required a mask.

“I was there with one of my unvaccinated children, and I want to protect him and others like him at the highest possible level,” she said. say.

While the country’s largest nurse union opposes the adoption of CDC guidance, other organizations and healthcare professionals do not have the same level of concern.

“I’m happy to follow the CDC recommendations,” he says. Dr. Nariman Heshmati, Vice President of the Washington State Medical Association. “This is a transition to wearing a mask, and perhaps a transition to not wearing a mask, but we need to be adaptable and follow the data.”

Federal guidance recommends wearing masks in certain indoor environments, such as public transport and medical facilities.

Mask rule gets mixed reaction

In Seattle, masking still tends to be ubiquitous, even outdoors at the CDC. Said before The risk is very low and in most cases people do not need to wear a mask.

Even after 14 months of pandemic precautions, people still understand what the new guidance means for their daily lives.

“I’m confused a few weeks ago because I feel like everyone was saying,’Oh, well, there are a lot of cases of wearing masks,'” said Jennifer Gear, who walks his dog in Seattle. I will. “Suddenly I shook the pendulum in the opposite direction, which seems strange.”

However, some who are fully vaccinated are content to rely on the judgment of state and federal scientists.

“If you’re told it’s okay to remove the mask, that’s fine,” says Javier Reina. “If you are not vaccinated and want to take the risk, that’s your problem — I did what I was supposed to do.”

The transition from masks was a relief to Omar Shishani, who said it was comfortable to enter an indoor space where many were unvaccinated but not wearing masks.

“I think it’s positive because people want to live a normal life again,” he says.

Despite Washington’s relatively successful vaccination campaign, the lines that stretch around the blocks of recent pop-up clinics in West Seattle helped remind us that many are not yet protected from the virus.

So Lora Radford, who heads a local trade association, says the change in masking rules has raised many questions.

“The business got into a loop and I didn’t know what to do next,” she says.

Radford does not want to put the company in a situation where it has to be “enforcer” and “card” people about vaccine status. However, she is encouraged that most people who come to stores and restaurants still wear masks and stay at a social distance without any hesitation.

“Regardless of what Governor CDC, Fauci, or Inslee said, we also pay attention and, although not required, ask people to keep wearing masks for now,” she says.

The nearby Jay Gentoft has been waiting 15 minutes after vaccination. I worked hard until I found the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, so it took me a while to get vaccinated.

Once fully vaccinated, it feels safe to not wear a mask indoors, but you can leave it on when you enter the store anyway.

“I have a feeling that I’ll be in business as usual. Everyone wears a mask and stays six feet away,” he says. “So I’m going to wear it for my companion so they don’t feel uncomfortable.”