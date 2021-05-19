Is Pandemic Purgatory Worse Than Blockade?Here’s how to end suffering

Recently, when I went to a restaurant to pick up my friend’s gift card, I came across an unsightly sight. The joints were stuffed into the rim by exchanging people, unmasked, clinking glasses, friendly jokes, and acting like a pandemic, reserved for horror or psychological thriller streaming movie recommendations. It was a word.

It was the first time in my area that the indoor capacity of the dining and bar was increased following the low rates of Covid-19.

“I’m busy because everyone is vaccinated,” the bartender told me. I waited anxiously, but still wore an apocalyptic spacesuit and a double-layer mask.

Like a kid who wasn’t selected for the Dodgeball team, I felt like I missed a note that somehow returned to normal. You need to immediately get rid of the 14 months of fear and attention you’ve dug into your head. And what about my extensive collection of hand sanitizers?

I also felt a little dull relief that I couldn’t play, like a kid who wasn’t chosen for dodgeball. At least, the big round pandemic-sized flight didn’t break my head. object.

After seeing the people around me return to their pre-pandemic activities and trying hard, I couldn’t easily get rid of the fear of sitting on my back for the past year.

What’s more, I couldn’t remind myself of my inner joy and excitement when I thought about going back to those joys that brought me that kind of joy, such as fine dining, vacations, social gatherings, and so on. Pandemic height.

What was happening? Am I depressed? Did others feel this way?

That feeling has a name

In many parts of the United States, immunization rates are rising and restrictions are decreasing. It’s time to rejoice, or at least feel relieved.

But for many, we continue to feel what professionals are known as a sense of “suffering” or “somehow.” It’s not technically and clinically depressed here, but it’s certainly not prosperous.

The· Painful term, defined As a 2002 “lack of mental health” by Corey Keyes, a researcher and professor at Emory University’s Journal of Health and Social Research, it means that you are twice as likely to be depressed. Keys also argued that married people are less likely to suffer, but he wasn’t particularly studying during a pandemic where his spouse was connected to each other 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Surviving the once-in-a-century global health crisis does not require a major leap of faith to connect why it challenges the ability to feel pain and joy.

2020 research Researchers at the University of Milan, Italy, have shown in the Journal of Affective Disorders that “a significant portion” of health care workers suffering during a pandemic have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress.

Your unusual emotions are actually normal

We are navigating particularly strange times in paradoxes and uncertain situations. Some are vaccinated and others are not. Some have been restarted, but not all, but not perfect.

Covid-19 infection rates are low in some places and low in other places. Some people rush back to planes, cubicles, and restaurant booths, while others find it uncomfortable to step into a grocery store.

Uneven landscapes can cause anxiety and confusion for some, and can be more difficult to navigate than when experiencing a Covid-19 surge due to uncertain directions.

It makes sense to be confused and anxious, returning to enjoying some of the pre-pandemic possibilities while making the “right” decision and feeling safe.

“The pandemic was the victim. California-based psychologist Sheila Forman said:

“Some of us are suffering more than others.” This is because some people are prone to depression and other mental health problems, and social isolation can have had a major impact on diplomats.

Lose your suffering

The good news is that there may be ways to mitigate that weakness you are feeling.

Lisa Feldman Barrett, a prominent professor of psychology at Northeastern University and chief scientific officer at Harvard’s Center for Law, Brain and Behavior, said: “They are made by you. More specifically, they are made by your brain while constantly talking to your body and the world around you.”

So, “You are the architect of your experience. If you notice this, you have more opportunities to control your behavior and feelings.”

The key to eliminating suffering is to reach the root cause.

“Determine whether your feelings are due to mental health problems or a reaction to the times,” Forman said. “This can be done with a promise with a mental health provider.”

If you find that the rut is physically stagnant or isolated, move it.

“If the pandemic limits start to change, it’s a safe way to plan to meet friends and family,” Forman said.

Be careful and express yourself

If you are feeling anxious or nervous, mindfulness activities such as meditation can help. You can access the app for free or at low cost.

One survey in 2017 Researchers in the medical journal Psychological Trauma: Theory, Research, and Practice and Policy have found that drug therapy is effective in treating the symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

Finally, let’s talk about how you feel. “You’re not the only one who feels like you’re doing that,” Forman said. “Share your feelings with someone. You may be a therapist or a friend,” she said.

If you don’t like talking, write it down, draw a picture, or shoot a crossbow in the empty forest with BFF.

Find an outlet that allows you to express yourself, and above all, know that the current situation is not an eternal situation. There is light at the end of the tunnel.