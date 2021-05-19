Health
Indian data suggest that the runaway virus spreads as daily deaths …
(Add new research, context, background)
By Manas Mishra and Tanvi Mehta
Bangalore, May 19 (Reuters)-Almost two-thirds of people tested in India showed exposure to the new coronavirus, a chain of private laboratories said Wednesday, daily deaths Shows a runaway spread of the virus as it rose to record 4,529.
India reported 267,334 new daily infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 25.5 million and killing 283,248, according to health ministry data.
Nowhere else in the world has been hit as hard by a pandemic as India for months. The new variants found there spurred a surge in up to 400,000 new infections per day.
According to Reuters followers, when 5,444 people died on February 12, only the United States recorded more cases, or worse, daily deaths.
However, even if the number of new cases in India declined in the last few days, experts said there was no certainty that the infection had peaked, if not death.
It is widely accepted that official figures significantly underestimate the actual effects of the epidemic, with some experts saying that infections and mortality can be five to ten times higher. I will.
There is concern that many cases will not be reported due to the out-of-control of new highly infectious variants and lack of testing, especially in the vast countryside.
Data from the private sector chain Thyrocare seem to support these fears, with an average of 63.5% of people positive for COVID-19 antibody over the past 7 days, up from 45% a month ago. Did.
The company’s chief executive officer, Aroki Aswamy Bermani, said on Twitter that data from 25 states include people who have been infected, vaccinated, uninfected, and unvaccinated. Said that it was.
Some tests in the hinterland
Tuesday’s daily tests reached a record 2 million, as figures from the state-run Indian Medical Research Council showed.
However, it still falls short of India’s claimed daily testing capacity of 3.3 million, said Professor Riho M. John of the Rajagiri University of Social Sciences in a city in the south of Kochi.
Research firm GlobalData estimates that India conducted 224 tests for every 1,000 people on the 1st of this month. This was compared to 1,307 tests per 1,000 people in the United States on the same day, the company said.
“Many of these tests serve less purpose because they are deployed in urban areas where cases may have peaked,” John added.
“It’s time for them to be diverted to more rural areas, but I don’t think it’s happening.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has dropped to 63%. This is the lowest criticism of the government’s response to a pandemic since Morning Consult, a US data intelligence company, began tracking in 2019.
Hospitals had to keep patients away while morgues and crematoriums were unable to cope with corpse deposits.
Pictures and television images of parking lots and cremation of corpses burning on the banks of the Ganges have fueled the government’s response to the crisis.
India is the world’s largest vaccine maker, but criticism is also rising for slow vaccination campaigns suffering from supply shortages.
The government said that about 98% of the 1.3 billion population is still susceptible to infectious diseases.
India stopped exporting vaccines a month ago after donating or selling more than 66 million vaccines, and government sources prioritize domestic needs for Reuters, leading vaccines until at least October He said it was unlikely to resume exports.
(Global Vaccination Tracker: https: //graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/)
(Report by Rama Venkat in Bangalore, edited by Clarence Fernandez)
Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles..
