Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Increasing In India Discovers Lancet





In a new report on women’s cardiovascular disease published in The Lancet, researchers aim to improve care and prevention, bridge knowledge gaps, and raise awareness to address women’s leading causes of death worldwide. I am seeking urgent action. All women-led committee reports were published in The Lancet and were recently published during a plenary session at the 70th Annual Science Session of the American College of Cardiology. Report “Lancet Women and Cardiovascular Disease Commission: Reducing Global Burden by 2030” Written by 17 major experts from 11 countries. The Commission aims to reduce the global burden of cardiovascular disease, which accounts for 35% of women’s deaths worldwide by 2030, such as heart disease and stroke. In 2019, approximately 275 million women worldwide will suffer from cardiovascular disease, with an estimated global age-standardized prevalence of 6,402 per 100,000. In 2019, the leading cause of death from CVD worldwide was ischemic heart disease (47% of deaths from CVD), followed by stroke (36% of deaths from CVD). Globally, the prevalence of CVD in women is declining, down 4.3% overall since 1990, but the most populous countries in the world, such as China (up 10%) and Indonesia (7%). CVD is increasing in some of the. , And India (3%). These increases indicate the need for initiatives to expand the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease in women living in densely populated industrial areas. Dr. K Srinath Reddy, chairman of the Indian Public Health Foundation, who was not involved in the Commission’s report, said: indianexpress.com The burden of cardiovascular disease increases as demographic and epidemiological transitions progress in low- and middle-income countries such as India. Apart from longer life expectancy and longer exposure to risk factors, urbanization, industrialization and globalization drive behavioral change, which increases the level of risk. “Unhealthy diets and reduced physical activity are common. Healthcare systems are also less efficient in detecting and managing risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes in women. Women’s health-seeking behavior is It is hampered by patriarchal family norms, which delays the treatment of cardiovascular risk factors and illnesses, causing preventable strokes and heart attacks. To provide timely diagnosis and treatment. Risk determinants need to be addressed through health promotion and disease prevention, while increasing the responsiveness and efficiency of the healthcare system, “he said.

