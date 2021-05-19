Health
Replacement COVID-19 vaccination card available
Have you lost your COVID-19 vaccination card yet? Or was it destroyed?
If you need to get something else, you’re in luck.
According to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Lynn Satfin, Michigan residents should contact the vaccinated area, such as the local health department or health care provider, to request a new vaccination card. I can.
She also said that residents can fill out a form to obtain a copy of the vaccination record from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR), a vaccination database documenting the vaccinations given to Michigan. Said. https://www.mcir.org/public/..
The Wayne County Health Department announced on Tuesday that it could provide residents with a replacement COVID-19 vaccine card if the original vaccine is lost or destroyed.
Residents can call the Health Department Clinic at 734-727-7100 to request a replacement card. Staff will review the person’s vaccination records through the state database and issue a new card. New cards can be picked up at 33030 Van Born Road, a county public health clinic in Wayne.
Also, if the resident has not been vaccinated with both the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, Wayne County will give the person a copy of his or her vaccination record that can be taken to the second vaccination appointment. I said I can provide it. The county said in a statement that residents would receive a new card when they plan to take it a second time.
Detroit officials did not say at the time of issuance how city residents would get a replacement card locally. But they can use MCIR, state officials said.
Vicky Wolver, Deputy Chief Executive of Macomb County, said residents would first need to confirm the new vaccination card with the health care provider who last vaccinated. You can also use MCIR to request records.
If that didn’t work, she said residents could call the county health department’s vaccination department at 586-469-5372.
In Oakland County, if someone loses their vaccination card, the health department can give them an MCIR record and another card, said county administrator Dave Coulter spokesman Burmalan.
Anyone with questions can call the nurse-on-call number at 800-848-5533. They can also make a direct request to the health department during business hours, Malang said.
According to Satfin, public health officials are proposing to allow residents to take pictures of their vaccination cards and copy them to their mobile phones.
She said there was no problem laminating the cards. Some people reported the problem Concerns about ink when laminating the card, or adding information to the card if boosters are needed in the future.
Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the 2-shot Pfizer vaccine. Anyone over the age of 18 can receive a two-dose Vaccine or a single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot of Moderna.
According to the report, more than 4.5 million Missiganders, or 56.5% of the population over the age of 16, have been vaccinated at least once. State dashboard..
Contact Christina Hall: [email protected]
