Even the slightest alcohol consumption can hurt the brain, new research shows

Research on the right levels of alcohol consumption remains cloudy, while some warn of its harmful effects and others advertise its benefits, but a new Oxford-led study shows that safe levels of drinking are You can rest everything by saying no.
Oxford University Researcher, Preprint Report “No Safe Levels of Alcohol Consumption for Brain Health: An Observation Cohort Study of 25,378 UK Biobank Participants“Since we are currently in the repository medRxiv, we strongly conclude that there is no safe level for alcohol consumption, and we also ask experts to revisit existing ones.”Low risk drinking Guidelines for better consideration of the effects on the brain. “
There is no safe level for alcohol consumption
To reach clear conclusions, researchers used UK Biobank data to evaluate the “world’s largest image sample.” This is the onset of illness by researchers by the local publication The Guardian.
In the Oxford Cohort Study, researchers performed MRI brain scans from 43,572 participants to assess their alcohol consumption. After obtaining these two important pieces of information, researchers worked to build the differences between participants based on how much they drank.
The data show that the higher the alcohol consumption, the lower the level of gray matter, which is a component of the brain, including neurons or brain cells. Alcohol consumption was responsible for up to 0.8 percent of volume variation in the presence of gray matter, they reported.
Contrary to previous studies on drinking
To further emphasize the impact of alcohol consumption alone, researchers report that “alcohol made a greater contribution than any other modifiable risk factor tested, including smoking.” They add that alcohol “doesn’t make a difference” when health factors such as blood pressure and cholesterol are removed from the probabilistic model.
The new Oxford study Benefits of drinking wine Moderately compared to beer Or other spirits. With the preprints available, there seems to be no difference in the types of alcoholic beverages. Researchers believe that the favorable link between drinking wine and health is caused by higher education and socio-economic status.
“At least in this country, they are wealthy people who are well-educated and far better at memory tests … than uneducated people. “Just because of who it is,” said Anya Topiwala, lead author of the study and senior clinical lecturer at Oxford University. In a report from the Guardian..
Overall, according to Colin Angus, a senior fellow at the University of Sheffield, the findings presented in the new study (suggesting that there are no safe levels of alcohol consumption) “make many alternative assumptions. “Robust, on the other hand,” he explains. Although it looks small, he states that it is difficult to compare these effects to the health effects of other alcohols, such as cancer, without additional research.
