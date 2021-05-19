8 Tips for Maintaining Eyesight and Eye Health

You don’t value good eyesight until you lose it. We have collected important rules that will help you not impair your eyesight and take care of your health in time. It is worth following them already among young people.

How to take care of your eyesight?

Vision problems are increasing not only among the elderly but also among young children. Your eyesight may be impaired for several reasons, including more frequent use of gadgets, malnutrition, and reading books in dimly lit areas. However, you can work around this issue by following the tips below.

1. Track family history

Some eye diseases can be hereditary and can even be very common, such as myopia, astigmatism, and hyperopia. Therefore, it is worth asking if your immediate family has vision problems. If your parents are wearing glasses or lenses, you will probably face the same fate. Knowing the risks can minimize the effects of genetic predisposition.

A person’s own comorbidities can also affect vision. For example, diabetes, high blood pressure, immune system problems. Smoking and sedentary lifestyles also have a negative effect on eyesight. Therefore, if you are exposed to at least one of these factors, this is already a good reason to start monitoring your eye health.

2. Add eye-friendly foods to your diet

The most famous eye product is blueberries, and the word about its benefits over vision is not a myth. Contains anthocyanins that promote the regeneration of the retina damaged by bright light. They also improve their ability to see in the dark – this has been confirmed by research by Canadian scientists.

In addition to blueberries, there are many foods that are good for the eyes. In 2013, scientists conducted an experiment confirming that fatty acids from vegetable oils and omega 3 acids enhance the retina’s ability to repair damage.

Foods containing oranges, grapefruits, mangoes, corn, peppers, lush greens, and other lutein protect the retina from the blue areas of the spectrum and reduce the risk of cataracts and other age-related eye diseases.

3. Moisturize the eyes

The easiest way to moisturize your eyes is to blink frequently. To do this, periodically shift your gaze from your computer monitor to another object. Exercise for your eyes and don’t focus on one point for a long time.

Those who suffer from a slight burning sensation and dryness in their eyes need to get drops that mimic human tears. They are available at any pharmacy and help your eyes replenish their lack of water.

4. Give up unhealthy food

What we eat is reflected not only in the skin but also in the eyes. Excessive intake of unhealthy foods such as alcohol without eating healthy foods can have a negative effect on eye health. You need to immediately give such bad habits to protect your eyes.

Smoking, substance abuse, and drinking alcohol are all bad habits that impair your eyesight. Therefore, these habits need to be removed as soon as possible.The best solution is Nationally funded rehabilitation support To treat addiction. They help you stay calm and restore your health.

5. Use cosmetics hygienically

Cosmetics can be dangerous to the eyes for a variety of reasons, including poor quality. The development of the Instagram brand, which sells beauty products, has made it even easier to come across cosmetics with dangerous compositions. Purchase only from trusted brands and refuse to use the product in the event of adverse effects.

The second way cosmetics can hurt your eyes is due to lack of hygiene. Bottles and brushes can easily become a breeding ground for bacteria. When these bacteria come into contact with the eyes, they can lead to infections.

6. Reduce the impact of your computer on your eyesight

It doesn’t make sense to recommend giving up the screen today. Even measuring the time spent on the phone or computer is very difficult for many of us. However, try to make your screen safer to use.

Adjust the brightness of your monitor so that the top is at eye level. A suitable computer chair can help with this. Take more breaks from working on at least a short computer to see outside the window or somewhere far away. Blink more often and try other eye movements.

7. Protect your eyes from the sun

Sunglasses not only prevent premature wrinkles around the eyes and forehead, but also protect the eyes from UV rays. They need as much protection from light as the skin. Ultraviolet rays can damage the cornea of ​​the eye and reduce vision over time.

Not all glasses are well protected from UV rays. In most cases, you can check the level of protection with a sticker in the corner of the glass.

8. Take an eye test

For people between the ages of 18 and 60 who have no hereditary eye disease or health problems, doctors recommend having a vision test at least every two years. It is important to notice that your eyesight is deteriorating and take steps to recover or prevent further deterioration.

Identifying the problem early can also help identify the root cause. Excessive exercise and malaise can cause loss of eye sharpness. Therefore, eliminating these problems can prevent further deterioration.

It’s not worth risking your eyesight by indulging in bad habits. Therefore, everyone can and should add good-sight foods to their diet to avoid habits that are detrimental to eye health. If the problem persists, see your doctor. Remember to use only the prescribed medications and refrain from self-medication in any case.