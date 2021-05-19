Viewers of the BBC breakfast, named after the Tower of London crow, are thrilled with the “ridiculous glitz”





BBC Breakfast fans celebrated the “great” announcement of the young crow’s name at the Tower of London. Viewers enjoyed the “glamor”, including the trumpet player’s orchestra, which performed prior to the long-awaited announcement. BBC Breakfast’s weathercaster Carol Kirkwood stopped by the infamous Royal Tower on a rainy morning in London to announce the name of Ravenna (a female crow). British citizens were invited to vote for the name of the Tower of London crow chick. There are five names on the candidate list: Branwen, Matilda, Winifred, Florence and Bronte.





Carol spoke with Chris Skyf, one of the Tower’s Raven Masters. Chris Skyf explained that Ravenna was welcomed to the world in May, along with his brother Edgar Allan Poe, named after a famous poet. They were born to the tower’s resident breeding couples, Huginn and Muninn. The camera was cut by a trumpet player who played a short fanfare before Carol handed the envelope to Chris. Chris opened the envelope and revealed that the general public had voted for Branwen. The name Branwen refers to the Celtic god, whose name is translated as “blessed crow.”











Obviously very writhing, Chris said the name was “absolutely wonderful” and thanked the British public for their choice. “This is absolutely amazing. Branwen was the Queen of Ravens, the Queen of White Ravens, the Queen of Beauty and Love,” said the popular Raven Master. “She is not the only one.” Carol, the weather forecaster, couldn’t believe how relaxed she was, as the baby crow was casually hanging out in the cage. “This is a moment of history,” she exclaimed. “These crows are very cold … they’re okay with crows and trumpet players.” BBC breakfast viewers also couldn’t control their excitement at the moment of making adorable history twitter To celebrate.





“I love playing the trumpet at the Tower of London to announce the name of the new raven. We’re really ridiculous,” wrote a Twitter user. And another added: “Hello Branwen #BBCBreakfast. There is no such thing as a little #Britishpomp. I love it … # toweroflondon.” The number of newly arrived crows will be nine, along with Jubilee, Harris, Grip, Rocky, Erin, Poppy and George. The famous crow is known as the guardian of the tower, and legend has it that when six crows leave the fortress, the Kingdom of England and the Tower of London will collapse. Given that there are currently nine crows living in it, it means that there is plenty of room and the kingdom is safe.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos