Health
5 Things Color People Should Know About Skin Cancer
A common misconception about skin cancer is that African Americans and people with darker skin do not have to worry about exposure to the sun’s radiation because their skin contains more melanin. That is. It’s true that skin cancer is much less common in the dark-skinned population, but experts say that everyone is at risk for the disease.
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, black skin cancer accounts for only 1-2% of all cancer cases in the United States, while Hispanic and other dark-skinned populations account for only 1-2% of all cancer cases. It accounts for 4-5%.
“Everyone is at risk of developing skin cancer,” he says. Naiara Abreu Fraga Braghiroli, MD, Ph.D.,Dermatologist Miami Cancer Institute Those who specialize in skin cancer treatment to monitor and diagnose high-risk patients using the latest technology. “Yes, the darker the skin, the higher the amount of melanin, which is essentially the same as SPF13 sunscreen, but there is still a risk of developing skin cancer.
Dr. Braguiloli 5 Things Color People Should Know About Skin Cancer:
- Self-diagnosis practice:
Dr. Braguiloli states that 75% of skin cancers diagnosed in people of color are in areas that are not exposed to the sun, such as the palms, nail beds, soles, mouth, and genitals. range. The location of these skin cancers often delays diagnosis, resulting in higher mortality in people of color. Therefore, self-diagnosis is very important.
Dr. Braguiloli recommends a self-diagnosis at least once a month. According to her, use a mirror and ask your partner to help you if possible. “Pay close attention to areas not exposed to the sun and look for new black / brown areas, asymmetric moles, unhealed open scars, old scars that develop open scars.” In addition to self-diagnosis , Dr. Braguiloli advises annual screening by a dermatologist. The trained eyes of a dermatologist may catch anywhere you may have missed. People with high risk factors should be screened more often, she says.
- Always use sunscreen:
Colored people have a lower risk of UV-induced skin cancer, but it is still important to protect the skin. According to Dr. Braguiloli, the use of sunscreen can also protect people of color from pigmentation. She recommends using a mineral-based sunscreen that contains zinc oxide and / or titanium dioxide. “Mineral-based sunscreens act like shields that sit on the surface of the skin and divert the harmful rays of the sun,” she explains.
Old mineral sunscreens appear as a white coating and can create a chalky look to colored people. Dr. Braguiloli said that sunscreen formulations have evolved over the years, sunscreens today are much better, and some mineral sunscreens have colors that are colored to match different skin tones. Say they are offering.
Dr. Braguiloli recommends using a sunscreen with a sunscreen factor (SPF) of 30 or higher. , One on each arm, two on each leg, “she says. “Consider using a sunscreen with a higher SPF. If you are swimming or sweating a lot, reapply every 80 minutes.”
- Understand the signs / symptoms of melanoma:
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, “Blacks have an estimated 5-year melanoma survival rate of 67%, while Caucasians have 92%.” In addition, people of color develop acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM). High risk, which often appears in hard-to-find areas in the form of black or brown areas.
“Early detection is key to cure melanoma, so if you find abnormal spots, changing moles, or irreparable wounds, you should see a dermatologist immediately,” Dr. Braguiloli said. Says.
- Know your risk and family history:
According to Dr. Braghiroli, people with three or more first-degree relatives diagnosed with melanoma are at increased risk of developing melanoma. “Knowing your family history is very important,” she says.
Additional risk factors to note are many moles (50+), scars from previous trauma, and chronic / open wounds. “People with HPV, smokers, people with autoimmune diseases, or immunosuppressed people are also at increased risk of developing skin cancer,” she says.
- Become Sun Smart:
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States, so it is important to take precautions to protect your skin when you are outdoors for extended periods of time. Dr. Braguiloli states that these precautions include avoiding peak solar hours from 10 am to 2 pm. ) Clothing, hats and sunglasses to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun.
