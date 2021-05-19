Non-uniform vaccination rates across the United States related to Covid-19 case trends, worries experts





However, vaccination rates across the United States are uneven. This is a nasty trend that can hinder efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic. Rates range from more than 78% of adults in Vermont who are vaccinated with at least one vaccine to less than 45% of adults in Mississippi.

Also, in the past week, states with high vaccination rates generally have low cases of Covid-19. This is from a CNN analysis of data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University.

Seven states, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont, have already achieved the Biden administration’s goal of vaccination of at least 70% of adults by July 4, according to CDC data. I am.

Over the past week, these seven states have reported per capita case rates that average about 10% lower than states that have not yet vaccinated many adults, according to JHU data. , Compared to about 73 cases per 100,000 people.

And with the disparity in vaccination rates, the gap in case rates widens. Less than half of the adult residents received at least one vaccination in 10 states, with an average per capita case rate about 19% higher than in 7 states that had already achieved the Biden administration’s goals. Ten states (Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wyoming) vaccinated less than half of the adult population averaged more than 78 new cases per 100,000. I reported. last week. New Jersey shows the power of vaccination. During the pandemic process, Garden State has the highest incidence of Covid-19, ranking 12th, and at some point more than 11% of the population is infected with the virus. Still, in the past week, the state has the third lowest rate of new Covid-19 cases, averaging less than 5 cases per 100,000 people per day. Prior to the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States in mid-December, the Covid-19 case rate in New Jersey was followed very close to the national average. New Jersey is now a leader in vaccination. It is one of seven states that have vaccinated at least doses to over 70% of adults. The latest 7-day average for new cases in the state is about one-third of the national average. New Jersey has shown a link between higher immunization rates and lower case rates, with exceptions. Like New Jersey, Maine has vaccinated more than 70% of adults at least once, but reported one of the worst five per capita rates of new Covid-19 cases over the past week. I am. And on the other side of the spectrum, Arkansas is one of the 10 lowest vaccination rates for Covid-19 cases in the past week, but one of the 10 lowest vaccination rates per capita. “The virus is trying to find them” The data shows another nasty trend. There are populations of unvaccinated people in different parts of the country, and the virus can propagate in those areas. “Obviously, if there are areas where vaccination is inadequate, the virus will find them. It will continue to smolder, keep people sick, keep people sent to hospitals, and cause death,” CDC prevention. Dr. William Schaffner, a member of the Immunization Implementation Advisory Board, said. The virus spreads to these areas with low vaccination rates, so it is likely to change and can be even more dangerous. “The virus grows every time it finds a new person. Each time it grows, it creates mutations that can occur. These mutations do not work or do not work with current vaccine protection. It is possible to create as different mutations as possible, “well,” said Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “It can also be a problem for vaccinated people,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at the University of Pennsylvania, if the mutant is resistant to the vaccine to some extent. “I think we need to fix this. We need to impress people with the importance of vaccination to stop the virus,” said a member of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Board. One Ofit said. “How many more variants do I need to create before this gets noticed?” Also, vaccination rates vary significantly from county to county than from state to state in the United States. According to CDC data, Alaska’s Bristol Bay Autonomous Region is one of the highest proportions in the country, with 84% of adult residents fully vaccinated. McPherson County, South Dakota is one of the lowest rates, with only 11% of fully vaccinated adults. A new report from the CDC found that vaccination rates were particularly low in rural counties. By April 10, this year, vaccination rates were above 46% in urban counties, but less than 39% in rural counties, according to the report. Dr. Bhavini Murthy, CDC’s medical director and lead author of the report, said such inhomogeneity in vaccination rates was “a major concern.” “We need to ensure high vaccination rates in both rural and urban populations so that we can keep the needles moving forward to end the pandemic.” According to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation in April, 3 out of 10 rural residents “never” or only get the Covid-19 vaccine when needed. This is more than inhabitants in urban and suburban areas. .. “We need to continue to ensure that vaccination coverage is uniform across the country,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said in a briefing at the White House Covid-19 on Tuesday. “This requires meeting people where they are, listening to their concerns, and helping people make informed decisions about vaccination.”

