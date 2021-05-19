Health
Physicians report experience with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation during acute COVID
The general practitioner, wife, and mother looked back on their experience with COVID-19 and became one of the first patients to be hospitalized for 150 days and treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). This is a special device that takes over all the functionality. It is considered an option for the lungs and last resort.
Autographed case report published in the journal Anesthesia report (Journal of the Association of Anesthesiologists) by Dr. Anushua Gupta. General practitioner It is the first report written by an ECMO patient treated with COVID-19 in Stockport, Manchester, England, and is believed to have appeared in the medical literature.
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation was introduced as a centrally commissioned NHS service following the H1N1 influenza pandemic 10 years ago, with five centers in the United Kingdom. This includes removal of oxygenated venous blood, addition of oxygen outside the body (and removal of carbon dioxide), and return of oxygenated venous blood to the patient. It requires specialized staff, advanced equipment, and more space, but it may still provide more time for the patient to respond to treatment during the acute phase of the disease.
Dr. Gupta said, “I was hospitalized for 150 days, 34 of which I spent at ECMO. I don’t remember the time I spent at ECMO, but liberation from ECMO wasn’t the end of my story. Hopefully the story will be read by others who are more commonly recovering from COVID-19 and serious illnesses, will be able to return to their normal lifestyle and will be able to take on rehabilitation challenges. Overcome. “
She was infected with the first wave of a pandemic. At some point in March 2020, about two weeks after my 40th birthday. On April 1, she was admitted to Wizenshaw Hospital, and on April 4, she rapidly deteriorated with severe shortness of breath. Due to low oxygen levels, she experienced “visual hallucinations of a black-winged figure.” She was transferred to the ICU for tracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation and required a medically induced coma with no guarantee of survival.
“My worst horror has come true. I called my husband Uncle and asked my daughter Ariana (only 18 months at the time) to meet her on a video call. I’ll never see her again. I didn’t think so, “she recalls. “I was worried that my husband and I wouldn’t be able to fulfill our dream of spending old age together, but for my husband who has to be strong for his daughter, I have to stay calm. She was sedated later that night and didn’t know she would stay in a coma for the next two months.
It was a coincidence that the hospital where Dr. Gupta was admitted was the ECMO Center in North West England, but her case needed to be evaluated for survival potential like any other patient. The doctor decided to put her in ECMO on April 13th. This took 34 days. On May 13, just four days before leaving ECMO, she began to show improvement. She continued a tracheostomy on May 23 to help her breathe, and the sedatives were gradually reduced.
Dr. Gupta then elaborate on her long struggle to recover from the illness, both during the remaining time in the hospital and after being discharged on September 1, 2020. The person who had the fort when I wasn’t there has been supporting me in every way, “she explains.
She suffered from multiple lung complications, difficulty swallowing, and was completely deaf due to the length of time in the ICU. She sometimes keeps hoarse, but gradually recovers thanks to extensive support from the speech therapist. She also said, “I couldn’t sit upright without support, eating myself, brushing my teeth and hair, washing, and penning,” early after the sedative was pulled away. I couldn’t even carry it. At first it was like a baby. I had to hoist for two months, even though I was completely awake and alert. During that time, from the physiotherapy team. The huge amount of input inspired my physical and mental strength so that I could get up slowly. I used a special device called the Rotastand. It took me a few more weeks to get to the first few steps. I learned that the important role of rehabilitation after critical care cannot be underestimated. “
She also received extensive psychological support to deal with separation anxiety and physical recovery trauma from her daughter and family, and learned a variety of coping strategies, including meditation.
She concludes: “My recovery is by no means complete. There are significant changes in the lungs. It’s unclear if those changes are reversible. I’m still out of breath, but this has improved and exercise It’s also tolerated. I’ve been suffering from multiple joint pain for months. I feel this may have been what others have described as a “long COVID.” I will. But this has also improved and I am healthier and more active. My liver function has improved, but it’s not completely normal. My mental health is much better. I try to maintain a very positive view of life and I feel like I’ve been given a second chance. ”
A. Gupta, COVID-19 and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation: Patient, General Practitioner, Wife and Mother Experience, Anesthesia report (2021). DOI: 10.1002 / anr3.12120
Provided by AAGBI
