MIS-C is rare, but it is a terrible condition that affects many children entering the intensive care unit.that is Derived from a previous Covid-19 infection, Usually one in a healthy child who showed no symptoms of the virus.
But when it comes to Covid-19, it’s become clear thanks to the availability of vaccines to older people for months, just as young Americans are burdened more than before. The full range of MIS-C, or pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in the United States, is unknown..
Larache Cardemian, Head of Critical Care for Texas Children’s, said Texas Children’s Hospital, one such pediatric center in the state, had more than 150 MIS-C young patients last year. Said he had been treated.Still, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention We have aggregated less than 100 cases across Texas.
CDC posts counts Percentage of MIS-C cases reported by the State Department of Health to be updated monthly. Its latest tally shows 3,742 MIS-C cases in the United States. The number is probably small.
This condition was only discovered months after the pandemic, and state reports are voluntary and may be late or none at all. This is in stark contrast to the daily close follow-up by CDC of Covid-19 cases, which has declined in recent weeks.
Lack of data can be anxious for parentsEspecially for children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for shots. According to the CDC, most MIS-C cases are found in children between the ages of 5 and 14, with a median age of 9 years.
Some health departments report totals that are consistent with CDC data, but differences are seen in larger states such as New York, California, and Texas.
The CDC does not consider the data on the website to be a complete aggregate, said spokeswoman Jade Fulce. Instead, agencies use it to understand trends.
The CDC associates 35 deaths with this condition, and although most children recover, it can affect many parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, brain, and gastrointestinal system. And the long-term impact is still unknown.
Guliz Erdem, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at the National Children’s Hospital in Ohio, said: “This is a new area for everyone involved, and probably just the tip of the iceberg.”— Anna Edney
The Covid-19 pandemic has become a devastating public health catastrophe around the world. For China, it also provided an unprecedented geopolitical opportunity. Beijing's Covid-19 Shot is a new soft power lever in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.
What you should read
