Cobaxin vs Covishield | Coronavirus Vaccine: Is Covaxin Better Than Covishield or vice versa?This is what the doctor wants you to know
There are reports of supply shortages and slot availability, but there is also a big pressing question in the minds of all eligible vaccine beneficiaries-Covaxin or Covishield, what should they choose?
The desire to prioritize one vaccine over another also means that many are willing to delay vaccination.
Covishield (also known worldwide as Oxford-Astrazeneca or Vaxzevria), sold by Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India, is two vaccines available in India. Both outperform the nod of approval and show good and comparable efficacy rates that meet WHO standards. Covishield and Covaxin are also traditional vaccines and have been developed in a somewhat similar manner.
But now, when Indians have the option to choose, what should they go for?
I asked this question on Instagram Live to Dr. Sushira Catalia, Director of Internal Medicine at Medanta Medicity. Here’s what she had to say:
Dr. Catalia fully stated that people should not be skeptical of vaccination and should not be vaccinated as much as possible, but she said she would be vaccinated now. While it should be a priority, he added that people can also make informed choices. The two vaccines (whenever the options are published) are based on their requirements: pain susceptibility, previous health status.
Also read: Differences in side effects between Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V
Who should get Kovacin now?
Covacin has been clinically proven to be sufficiently effective against COVID-19 and may also help prevent the spread of mutants. Vaccines are a traditional model and have reactive side effects, but case studies and data collected from previous vaccinations show that all vaccines have side effects such as fever, redness, chills and pain. It points out the least. Injection site.
Therefore, for those who are sensitive to pain or who are worried about side effects, Kovacin is a safer option, according to Dr. Catalia. Also, the side effects are much less severe and the vaccination experience may be safer.
Currently, the Covaxin dosing schedule is also shortened. That is, administration is given every 4 to 6 weeks. Decisions can also be made accordingly, especially if there is a future commitment or if it is vulnerable to COVID-19 risk.
Blood clotting has been reported as a side effect of Covishield, so anyone with a history or risk of blood clotting is advised to take covaxin now. However, it is still considered a “rare” sequelae.
Keep in mind that side effects can vary from person to person and may resolve after a while. So rest assured, get a jab when you can.
Click here for a detailed comparison of both vaccines..
However, elderly people and people taking anticoagulants may be advised not to take covacin. Don’t forget to check the fact sheet and make an informed call.
Who Should Choose Covishield Jab?
Covishield has been approved for use since January 2021 and was one of the first vaccines used primarily in India. This is also a traditional vaccine, but Dr. Catalia said that the young people who chose Oxford-AstraZeneca jab were the ones who got the cobacxin. Some reports also state that Covishield exhibits more immunogenic reactions (thus paving the way for more side effects).
Covishield jabs are also primarily offered to the elderly and those with serious comorbidities. People between the ages of 18 and 45 should also keep in mind their health parameters before enrolling in the vaccine.
But when talking about the benefits, Dr. Catalia also added that Cobishield mounts more antibodies compared to covaxin (although their efficacy rates are just as heavy). Therefore, people with weak immunity can consider vaccination with this vaccine.
Conclusion
Remember that both vaccines we currently have are equally effective. Both Covishield and Covaxin have been shown to reduce the severity and risk of death associated with infection, even if COVID infection cannot be completely prevented.
The option of getting choices helps citizens now make informed choices. Vaccine availability can also vary from state to state, so don’t accidentally extend your vaccination appointment. Vaccination now is better than not vaccination, so get a jab if you can.
