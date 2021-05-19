This common work habit can dramatically increase your chances of death





“Don’t work until you die” is a common joke in the office. However, there may be some truth to it, according to a large new study conducted by the World Health Organization. The group found that one common work habit is responsible for nearly 750,000 deaths worldwide.Read on to find out what it is-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you have a COVID and should tell your doctor.. In a new global survey conducted by WHO and published in the journal Environment InternationalLong working hours literally kill hundreds of thousands of people a year. In fact, in 2016, 745,000 people died, 398,000 strokes and 347,000 heart disease died from long hours in the office. The increase in deaths since 2000 is a whopping 29 percent. Between 2000 and 2016, the death toll from heart disease from long working hours increased by 42% and the death toll from stroke increased by 19%. “Working more than 55 hours a week is a serious health hazard,” Dr. Maria Neira, director of the World Health Organization’s Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, said in a press release. “It’s time for us all, governments, employers, and employees to awaken to the fact that long working hours can lead to premature death.” Men are responsible for most of the burden, with 72% of deaths occurring in men. In addition, people living in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asian regions, as well as middle-aged and older workers, are also more likely to die due to their work habits. Another alarming fact is that working long hours may have a delayed effect on your health. They claim that the majority of deaths were among people between the ages of 60 and 79 who worked more than 55 hours a week between the ages of 45 and 74. Relation: Nine daily habits that can lead to dementia, experts say So how many hours of work can pose a significant risk to your health? According to their findings, working 55 hours or more per week increases the chances of stroke by 35% and ischemic heart disease by 17% compared to working 35-40 hours per week. .. They also found that about 9% of the world’s population work long hours and are worried that the global health crisis is motivating people to work further. Relation: Signs You Are Getting One of the “Most Deadly” Cancers.. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many people work,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes, Executive Director of WHO. “Working from home is commonplace in many industries, often blurring the line between home and work. In addition, many companies reduce or suspend operations to save money. People who are forced to work and are still paying will end up working longer. There is no job worthy of the risk of stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers and workers protect the health of workers You need to work together to agree on the restrictions to do. ”As for yourself — Don’t miss these to protect your health and the health of others A sure sign that you have a COVID and should tell your doctor..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos