Studies have found that “baby aspirin” is as good as the usual dose for heart disease patients in further prevention of heart disease

In a rare study in which thousands of heart disease patients enrolled themselves and tracked their health status online when taking low-intensity or normal-intensity aspirin, both doses were equally safe and additional heart We conclude that it is effective in preventing problems and strokes.

However, there is a big caveat. People were so eager for low doses that it is unclear if the results can be substantiated that the treatments are really equivalent, some independent experts said. Half of the people in the study who were told to take higher doses either took lower doses instead or stopped using aspirin altogether.

“Patients basically bought aspirin themselves, so they decided what they wanted to take,” said Dr. Salim Villani, a cardiologist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston who was not involved in the study. It was.

Still, the results show that there is little reason to take a high dose of 325 milligrams, which many doctors consider to work better than 81 milligrams of “baby aspirin,” Virani said.

The findings were published by the New England Journal of Medicine and discussed at a conference of the American College of Cardiology.

Although aspirin helps prevent blood clots, it is not recommended for healthy people who have not yet developed heart disease because of the risk of bleeding. However, for those who have already had a heart attack, bypass surgery, or an arterial blockage that requires a stent, the benefits are clear.

However, the best dose is unknown. This study aims to compare them in a real environment. It is funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Institute, which was established under the Federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 to help people make informed decisions about health care. ..

Approximately 15,000 people received invitations to participate by email, email, or phone and registered from the website that returned every 3-6 months for follow-up. The participating health center network provided medical information about the participants from the participants’ electronic records and claims.

Participants were randomly assigned to take low- or regular-dose aspirin purchased over-the-counter. Almost everyone was taking aspirin before the study began, and 85% were already at low doses.

Getting people to use the doses that Sso was told was “a difficult task from the beginning,” Virani said.

About two years later, about 7% of each group died or were hospitalized for a heart attack or stroke. Safety results were similar — less than 1% had major bleeding requiring hospitalization and blood transfusions.

Colin Baigent, a medical scientist at Oxford University, said that nearly 41% of people assigned to take high doses switched to low doses at some point, a high percentage of which was “true” for safety or efficacy. It may have masked the difference. ” I wrote in the commentary of a medical journal in England.

One research leader, Dr. Schuyler Jones of Duke University, said the study still provides valuable guidance. If people are currently taking low doses of aspirin, “maintaining that dose instead of switching is the right choice,” Jones said. He said people doing well at 325 milligrams might want to continue it now, and should talk to their doctor if they have any concerns.

For new patients, “generally it is advisable to start low doses,” Jones said.

Virani said it’s important to remember that aspirin is a drug and you shouldn’t decide to use it yourself, even if it’s sold over-the-counter.

“Don’t change or stop the dose without talking to someone,” he said. “This is especially important for treatments like aspirin.”