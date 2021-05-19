Dermatologists consider viral skin care hacks that claim to identify the cause of bears

There are countless ingredients, serums, creams, skin care Treating your particular concerns may seem like a daunting endeavor, especially if you don’t know exactly what you’re trying to target.

The question of whether your eye bag or bear is tired, discolored or from genetics is another dilemma-it’s a recent viral Ticktaku The proposed hack can be easily determined by focusing on the skin under the eyes.

According to one video All you need to do to explain the tactics created by Madi Pretty Man is to gently lift the skin under your eyes.Clips claim to help find out what type of result the result is eye cream Best suited to address your concerns.

The video describes hacking as “the coolest skincare trick ever” and encourages you to “pull up a little under your eyes to see if the darkness disappears.”

The clip claims that when the darkness disappears, “it means that the skin is thin and the purple veins can be seen through, so we need something that helps build collagen, such as vitamin C.”

Alternatively, the hack says, “If the color remains, it means that your skin is discolored and you insist that you want the following ingredients: Retinol Helps to condition and brighten the surface of the skin. “

I asked a dermatologist to find out if the hack was reliable. The dermatologist informed us that this trick was only partially accurate.

Talk to Independent, Dr. Joshua DraftingAssociate Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and Head of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology said: “Cream”, but the results may indicate other needs.





“Not all problems under the eyes are the same, and it’s important to choose the right ingredient for the eye cream that meets your skin needs,” said Dr. Zeichner, who first acknowledged concerns about skin under the eyes being under the eyes. He said he could judge. Thinness, discoloration, or weak skin-and there are ingredients that help deal with each.

If you have a dent that looks blue under your eyes and the blue color disappears when you lift the skin a little, the skin under your eyes may be thin. In other words, the blood vessels below can be seen through.

To address this concern, Dr. Seichner recommended looking for eye creams containing hyaluronic acid. It is “like a sponge that hydrates the skin, has a plump effect, and creates volume between the skin and the underlying blood vessels.”

He specifically suggested Simple soothing eye balmBecause it contains “Vitamin E and the form of hyaluronic acid along with skin soothing agents like shea butter and jojoba oil”.





You notice that the area under your eyes is dark, and gently pulling up the skin under your eyes cannot alleviate it. Dr. Zeichner said it was likely due to pigmentation, which is an excessive amount of melanin in the skin.

“True pigmentation gives the skin a dark brown look because it contains extra amounts of melanin,” he explained, adding that “pulling up the skin does not improve the pigment.” I did.

For those who want a cream under the eyes to fight the darkness, Dr. Zeichner advised to look for products that contain vitamin C. Vitamin C is “a powerful antioxidant that blocks the production of abnormal pigments and brightens darkness and skin tone.” Rodin and Field redefine multifunctional eye creamIncludes “Stable Vitamin C in Formulations fortified with other soothing, firming, and brightening ingredients.”

This hack also helps identify if the concern is weakened or damaged. Dr. Zeichner explains that skin that bounces slowly after being pulled up slightly is the result of weak skin.

“If you pull the skin under your eyes and it bounces slowly, it means that the skin itself is weak,” he told us.

According to Dr. Zeichner, the weakening of the skin foundation is caused by “collagen and elastin damage” and can “contribute to the crepe-like appearance of the skin along with wrinkles and wrinkles.”

For the best treatment of weakened skin, he recommends finding a retinol-based eye cream. “Retinol is the most well-studied ingredient on the market to stimulate collagen and improve the appearance of wrinkles and wrinkles.”

One of the eye creams he recommends for weak and wrinkled skin RoC Retinol Collection Eye Cream, “Contains a stable form of retinol with a formula that is gentle on the sensitive skin under the eyes.”

Unfortunately, eye cream helps improve the appearance of certain under-eye concerns, but board-certified dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons. Dr. Melanie Palm Topical lotions have told us that not all problems, such as some dark pigmentation and age-related loss of volume, can be solved.

“People with dark skin may have a familial tendency to darken pigmentation in the area under the eyes,” said Dr. Palm. “Circulation problems, or excessive pigmentation. It may contribute. ” Brighteners can help with the problem, but “certainly do not eliminate it.”

However, she noted that “use of lasers, fillers, or surgical options” can improve dark circles, as well as makeup applied to the area under the eyes.

For bears caused by the loss of soft tissue in the “ligaments under the eyes” that occur with age, Dr. Palm also said topical creams are unlikely to ameliorate the problem. “Coping with injectable fillers, fats, surgery, or a combination of these approaches.”

Overall, if you have concerns about the skin under your eyes and don’t know which skin care or treatment to use, Dr. Palm says, “A board-certified dermatologist, ophthalmologist, or plastic surgeon who specializes in treating the area of ​​the eye.” It is advisable to ask.