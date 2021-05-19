Vaccine passport launched in Scotland





Scottish people planning to travel abroad can use the Vaccine Passport System if they need to prove their coronavirus vaccination status. The vaccination status letter will be available for download online when you need it. Travel overseas. Scottish Government Coronavirus Vaccination status is required as the entry requirement requires you to download or request a record. But the Scottish were warned about it while traveling abroad Limits They should take a “very cautious” approach as they have been relaxed. The government has advised that no country currently requires vaccination status for travel, but international travel restrictions may change soon. Countermeasures NHS By eliminating the need for people to request status records from their GP. As the Scottish vaccination program progresses, vaccination status will be replaced with a digital “Covid Status Certificate”. This includes vaccination and test data used for international travel abroad. How to use the vaccine passport system If you have booked an overseas trip that requires proof of vaccination in your destination country, you can log in to. NHS inform For their letter. The government states that vaccination records are absolutely necessary and should only be requested if you plan to travel within 21 days. The entry requirements for the destination are Overseas office.. Government calls attention Dr. Gregor Smith, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Everyone needs to continue to restrict overseas travel. I understand that some people want to reunite with their families, but when it comes to vacations, it’s a good idea to stay safe this summer as well. “For those who need it, this new service provides people with a record of their vaccination status for overseas travel abroad. “They plan to travel within 21 days and should only access their records if that is a requirement of their destination.” Green list rules Currently, travel rules for selecting a country on the green list include passengers undergoing a coronavirus test and filling out a locator form. Countries on the green list include Israel, Portugal, New Zealand and Australia. The majority, including Greece and Spain, remain on the amber list, along with official advice on avoiding trips there. Anyone arriving in Scotland from a country on the amber list should be quarantined for 10 days. Scottish Coronavirus-Track spread with these charts and maps

