Indian atypical covid case confirmed in Wirral

Cases of Indian variants of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Wirral.
Of the Wirral Council The public health team said it had detected “very few” cases of Indian variants, but did not confirm the exact number.
Subspecies are not spreading rapidly Wirral At this time, contact tracing is being conducted on people infected with this virus variant to support self-quarantine.
Julie Webster, director of public health at the Wirral Council, said: COVID-19 And to protect our area, it is important to adapt and respond to changes in the nature of the virus.
“We are closely monitoring the situation, but there have been no recent outbreaks of Covid-19 and the 7-day Wirral case rate remains low.
“My advice to everyone is the same. The best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to follow the guidelines. Remember your hands, face, space, fresh air, vaccination and regular inspections. Please receive.
“We are heading in the right direction. Let’s keep Wirral healthy.”
The news comes from the fact that the first variants discovered in India could spread rapidly in different parts of the country, putting the next stage of the roadmap on hold.
The number of UK regions recording cases is increasing by 44% each week.
According to the Welcome Sanger Institute figures first reported by Sky News, Indian variants were detected in 127 municipalities during the week leading up to May 8, compared to 71 last week.
However, 40 of the 127 areas identified only one case.
We know it is there Found case In the Sefton region, surge tests are being deployed to control the spread of variants.
The Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute uses weekly data as a two-week rolling average.
Based on weekly data ending May 1 and May 8, we identified an average of 62 cases of Indian variants in Sefton each week.
But the work to contain Sefton Occurrence centered on Formby Area, seems to be working.
The overall infection rate reached nearly 60 cases per 100,000 people at the end of last week, but has now fallen to just over half of that.
In Liverpool, the Institute sequenced an average of 4.5 cases per week for variants based on the above two-week data.
At that time, there were an average of 0.5 cases in Noseley, 0.5 cases in the Halton area, and 1.5 cases in the St. Helens area.
Cases at this level do not appear to have a significant impact on the overall infection rate across our region.
In Wirral, the infection rate remains very low.
According to the latest figures, the weekly rate up to May 15 was 7 per 100,000, down from 8 per 100,000 the previous week.
In Halton, a weekly comparison recorded a similarly small decline from 15 to 14, while in Noseley the percentage went from 12 to 9.
Liverpool’s rate also dropped from 13 to 9, but St. Helens went up from 10 to 19.
In Sefton, the area where formby outbreaks occurred, the incidence dropped from 51 to 31.
..
