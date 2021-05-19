How much exercise do you need for a longer life?

It feels great after training, especially because I know you’re doing something Great for your health..

But even those who run, bike, or otherwise stimulate their hearts every morning don’t get the life-prolonging benefits of exercising when they sit for the rest of the day, a new study shows. I already know.

That’s where the physical activity “cocktail” comes into play.Researchers said on Wednesday that a particular combination of strenuous exercise, light activity, and sitting could enable a person to live longer. British Journal of Sports Medicine..

This is a change in the way people think when they follow the advice below. 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week intense exerciseKeith Diaz, a co-author of the study, an assistant professor of behavioral medicine, and director of the Exercise Testing Institute at Columbia University’s Center for Behavioral Cardiovascular Health in New York, said he was a co-author of the study.

“That’s not a mistake, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg. That’s only 2% of the day,” Diaz said today.

“It’s also important how you spend the rest of the day … So if you sit for the remaining 98% after exercising for 30 minutes, you won’t get any health benefits.”

Why do researchers tend to sit 11-12 hours a day? Beneficial effects of training.. One theory is that muscles are important in regulating certain processes in the body, such as removing sugar from the bloodstream and breaking down fat in it, so when muscles are idle, that important action is taken. It’s about stopping.

In that context Light physical activity is very important To maintain the health benefits of exercise. Includes walking, gardening, grocery shopping, laundry folding, vacuum cleaners and more. Every move is important and useful.

But how much is needed to reduce the risk of premature death?

In response, researchers were able to get a glimpse of their daily lives by examining data from six studies of more than 130,000 people who wore activity trackers for seven consecutive days. They were followed for up to 14 years, during which 3,892 participants died, allowing the author to analyze how different combinations of activity and sedentary time are associated with mortality. ..

Several different doses of activity “ingredients” have also been found to be associated with a 30% reduction in the risk of premature death. They were included:

55 minutes of exercise, 4 hours of light physical activity, 11 hours of sitting

13 minutes of exercise, 5.5 hours of light physical activity, 10.3 hours of sitting

3 minutes of exercise, 6 hours of light physical activity, 9.7 hours of sitting

Sebastian Chastin, a professor of health behavior dynamics at the University of Glasgow Caledonian in Scotland and the lead author of the study, said: statement.

“The rest of the time should be spent moving around as much as possible and getting a good night’s sleep.”

Exchange Time to sit down Studies have shown that strenuous exercise, such as running, was six times more efficient than choosing light physical activity, but both are worth it.

The results of this study mean that people don’t have to sweat for an hour in the gym every day. The same health profile can be achieved in other ways as long as light physical activity is incorporated into daily life.

“Not everyone can exercise for an hour or 30 minutes a day,” says Diaz.

“This is now saying,’It’s okay.’ If you can’t or don’t want to reach that level, you can get there in other ways. Move and move enough throughout the day. You can just reduce the risk of death. “

He helps people understand that the findings are not as easy as checking the exercise boxes on the training to-do list, as well as making physical activity recommendations more accessible and achievable. I was hoping for that. It’s best to just keep moving.