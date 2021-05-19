Waltz, health officials urge parents and children to get the COVID-19 vaccine

“It remains a great threat to unvaccinated people, and as a reminder, there are still many Minnesota people who are not vaccinated and have not been vaccinated to include all children under the age of 12. “Minnesota Health Department Director of Infectious Diseases and Diseases, said Chris Elesmann.

Health officials have said that more than 4 million adolescents aged 12 to 17 have been vaccinated so far, including more than 500,000 aged 12 to 15 who have lined up to get shots since Pfizer vaccination. Said that Available for that age group earlier this month..

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 3 million children under the age of 17 are infected with COVID-19, which is rarely severe but can occur.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and other members of his COVID Task Force used their personal stories to persuade young people to be vaccinated.

Andy Slavit, senior adviser to the coronavirus, revealed that one of his 19-year-old sons had serious and protracted effects six months after he was first tested positive.

“His hands are cold to the touch, and he … my wife and I are confident of how long this will last,” Slavit said. “Many young people are in this situation and many are getting worse. When young, it’s easy to imagine that these things won’t affect you. You may feel that you don’t need a vaccine. You feel healthy, you know people are infected with COVID and are okay, but you are still learning about the long-term effects of COVID. “

At 1:30 pm on Wednesday in Minnesota, state leaders will also share a personal story about why they chose to vaccinate their children.

Waltz encourages parents and children to vaccinate together.