13 Active COVID-19 Cases in Freeborn County-Albert Lee Tribune





Albert Lee Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News The number of COVID-19 cases in the new Freeborn County remains low, but vaccinations have declined significantly in recent weeks. Only one new case has been reported in the last three days and there are currently only 13 active cases in the county. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 12,989 people have received at least one COVID-19 dose and 11,669 have received the completed series. Vaccination rates are above 60% in other parts of the state, while vaccination rates are at least 10% lower in Freeborn County. The average number of new cases remains less than 1,000, including less than 600 new cases for two consecutive days, according to data from the Department of Health on Tuesday. The number of active cases is also decreasing. However, vaccination is progressing relatively slowly, raising concerns that hundreds of thousands of adults in Minnesota may choose not to be vaccinated. Even when they finished their Minnesota-wide mask-wearing orders last week, authorities admitted that they needed to do more to connect unvaccinated Minnesota to the shot. Active cases and hospitalizations are on the decline Despite concerns about sputtering vaccination rates, the overall pandemic situation remains bright. As of Tuesday, the number of known active COVID-19 cases was 7,384, less than half of the latest high of about 20,000 in mid-April, the lowest level since March 10. 440 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota. 112 needed intensive care. Both numbers have continued to decline since their recent peak. New hospitalizations are significantly reduced and tend to be at the 6-week minimum. With 14 new deaths reported on Tuesday, the Minnesota pandemic killed 7,310 people. About 60 percent of those who died lived in long-term care or living support facilities. Most had underlying health problems. The state recorded a total of 595,532 cases confirmed or possible so far in a pandemic, including 519 posted on Tuesday. Approximately 98% of Minnesotan, known to be pandemic and infected with COVID-19, recovered until they no longer needed to be isolated. Regionally, all regions of Minnesota are in better condition than in late November and early December. The number of cases increased across the state in April, but the trend is clearly on the slide.

