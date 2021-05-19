Visual Explainer: Why some coronavirus variants are more contagious than others





The world is very worried about coronavirus variants. When a virus mutates (as all viruses do), a mutant strain emerges. Some of these variants are more effective at infecting humans and can cause more serious illness. Variants that appear to fall into this category have been identified in Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and now India. And in an interconnected world, they can spread from one country to another. How do mutated versions of the virus improve the likelihood of infecting humans? Imagine a virus as a piece of a puzzle, as in this video, to help explain what happens when a variant of the coronavirus comes into contact with human cells. This illustrated guide and video will help you: Why are some coronavirus mutants more contagious and perhaps more deadly? (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) To answer this question, let’s go back to January 2020. At that time, the coronavirus looked a bit like this, a ball with small “spike” protruding from its surface. Well, that’s not really the case, but if it’s made up of puzzle pieces, it looks like this: (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) Our cells spend a very long time trying to prevent intruders. Intruders need to find a way for that spike to bind to another spike on the surface of the cell in order for something to enter. The binding is like a secret handshake. The handshake tells Cell, “Oh, that’s okay. You can put this guy inside.” That’s exactly what SARSCoV-2 did. Sometime in 2019, perhaps in China, we figured out how to interact with certain “spike” on the surface of human cells. This interaction was not perfect. (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) However, the binding was sufficient to trick the cell’s receptors. And the receptor-wrongly-told the cell, “Hey, cell, this guy is friendly. You can put him in.” Hmm. A big mistake. (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) Once the virus entered, it made a bundle of copies of itself, widening and destroying the cells, releasing new virus particles into the blood. Then it went out and found another cell to infect. (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) During this time, the body is not standing with this attack vaguely triggered. Ohno. The immune system is already preparing a counterattack. We manufacture antibodies. Some of these antibodies thus act like small caps that stick to the ends of the virus spikes. (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) When “capped”, spikes are unable to attach to cellular receptors. The infection cannot move forward and the body wins! (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) This was similar to how the coronavirus infection occurred during the nine months to September 2020. After that, the virus became more sophisticated. Each time the virus copies itself inside the cell, it can mutate or slightly alter its gene. Most mutations are actually harmful to the virus. They disable it. Therefore, these mutations disappear. (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) However, the virus is often caused by a series of mutations that actually help the virus. (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) For new variants, mutations change the shape of the viral spikes in a particular way, making them better suited to the ACE2 receptor. Therefore, spikes can bind stronger or faster to cells. (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) result? Human cells are easier to infect — or more cells get the virus inside. For unknown reasons, the person may increase viral particles in the nose and upper respiratory tract. Therefore, when you sneeze, cough, or talk, the virus is shed more. And that could be the reason why the new variants are more contagious. Panel 12 (NPR Kaz Fantone) But wait, what about antibodies? How about a small spike cap? Won’t they come to save us again? Well, yes … and no. After all, some of the mutations change the shape of viral spikes in a way that is a double problem for cells. Some antibodies do not fit well at the ends of the spikes and are unable to form a small cap that blocks the virus infection. (NPR’s Kaz Fantone) Watch the entire video here: Copyright NPR2021.

