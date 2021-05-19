Health
Early data show a safe COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women
Early figures published by the San Diego (KGTV) -CDC and other researchers show that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women.
The· CDC is tracking pregnant women’s reactions Vaccines through its V-Safe program that allows people to self-report side effects.
As of May 17, 114,668 women were enrolled in the program to record their symptoms.
According to the April report Among the women enrolled between December and February, side effects such as injection site pain, malaise, headache, myalgia, chills, and fever were similar to those of non-pregnant women.
The CDC also enrolled 4,962 women in the COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry for detailed tracking of vaccine efficacy.
So far, the CDC has followed about 827 vaccinated women until the end of pregnancy. That same report shows 104 of those women reported miscarriage. That 12.6% figure is in the range of 10-26% of what is considered “normal” in pregnancy.
According to the CDC, 9.4% of babies born were premature babies, 3.2% were considered “small size” and 2.2% had birth defects. No neonatal deaths have been reported. All of these numbers are also in the “normal” range.
Researchers say these numbers suggest that vaccination with COVID-19 does not add risk to pregnancy.
“So far, the data collected doesn’t seem to suggest anything beyond the usual consequences of pregnancy,” said Dr. Christina, a professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego. Stated. Chamber.
“I think all the data so far shows the fact that this seems good for moms and babies.”
Dr. Chambers MotherToBaby CaliforniaWe are also studying the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on pregnant women.
She says 600 women are involved in their study and an additional 1200 are waiting.
Dr. Chambers hopes that her study, combined with CDC information, will convince more women that vaccination during pregnancy is safe.
“I think they’ll always be the ones who say they’re not for me, but when the additional safety data currently accumulated makes me confident that more people are willing to get it I think, “she said.
Related: Pregnant or lactating women should be vaccinated with COVID-19
in the meantime, Other studies from a small study in Boston The COVID-19 vaccine has been found to give pregnant women the same level of immunity as non-pregnant women. Infants’ umbilical cord blood and breast milk also contain antibodies.
This means that vaccinated mothers can pass immunity to their children either in utero or through breastfeeding.
All data is still preliminary, and Chambers states that it will take months before more concrete evidence is available. However, she hopes that early results will not hesitate to get pregnant women to get the vaccine and enroll in studies on its effects.
“This question will not go away,” said Dr. Chambers, who said repeated vaccinations such as booster shots and flu vaccines may be needed. “Women may become pregnant and need to be vaccinated against this particular virus, so we need to be able to deal with it in the future.”
