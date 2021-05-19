How COVID-19 Affects Children in the Long Term-COVID-19, Featured, Health Topics, Pediatrics





May 19, 2021 Clinical contributors to this story Catherine Rosal, MD Contribute to topics such as Pediatric hospital medicine.. In the United States, doctors and researchers have noticed a trend as more people recover after COVID-19 infection. Some COVID-19 survivors experience symptoms such as long-term malaise, lung problems, joint pain, and brain fog. And adults are not the only ones experiencing these long-term complications. Parents and pediatricians are also aware of these long-term post-COVID symptoms in their children. “Children tend to be less affected by COVID-19 and often have asymptomatic or mild cases, but after COVID-19 infection, exercise tolerance, arthralgia, malaise, brain fog. We can see children who have decreased. ” Catherine Rosal, MD, Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health Children’s Hospital Medicine Specialist. The number of children affected by this “long COVID” syndrome in the United States is not yet clear, but studies show that up to 40% of Italian children and about 15-20% of British children are “long.” Transport “COVID-19 Symptomatology. Symptoms after COVID in children Dr. Closer says he may find that children with persistent symptoms associated with a previous COVID-19 infection may experience the following: The struggle to achieve it all day at school

Malaise

Concentration problem

Academic difficulty increases and grades decrease below normal

Athletics performance is reduced compared to pre-COVID levels

Fatigue and breathing problems while participating in sports “In older children, you may notice behavioral changes or something’off’,” Dr. Closer said. “Your kids may even say they just feel sick.” Younger children may show signs of more subtle problems, such as not participating in daily activities. For example, if your child, who normally enjoys the playground, becomes more fond of sitting on the bench and looking at others, you need to worry. What to do if your child shows signs of PASC syndrome If you observe your child exhibiting “long-distance” COVID symptoms, contact your pediatrician. “It’s important to pay attention to your child’s behavior,” says Dr. Closer. “Ongoing studies are being conducted to understand how these symptoms progress over time and how early intervention affects recovery.” If your child did not have a known COVID-19 infection, especially if the person with COVID-19 had significant exposure, it may have been transmitted without symptoms. Your child can have an antibody test to see if they had an asymptomatic infection. “Hackensack Meridi Antildens Health has set up a dedicated clinic for children with prolonged post-COVID symptoms,” says Dr. Closer. “The clinic combines the expertise of many different specialists, including pediatricians, cardiologists, pulmonologists, and rheumatologists to identify post-COVID complications and work together to develop treatment plans. . “ If you think something is wrong with your child, you shouldn’t give up until you find the answer you need. “It can be difficult to get someone to believe you, so do your best,” says Dr. Closer. Next steps and resources The materials provided through HealthU are intended for general information use only and are not a substitute for physician advice. Always consult your doctor for personalized care.

