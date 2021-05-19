“Don’t remove your pants” – Professor Vantam calls attention in the High Covid area





E Professor Jonathan Vantam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of England, advised people at Covid Hotspots to “don’t take off their pants” as they take advantage of this week’s new freedoms. Talk in Downing Street At a briefing on Wednesday, Professor Vantam urged a “cautious” approach to socializing in the coming weeks. government We are faced with a “straight competition” between viral transmission and vaccine deployment. England From the blockade on Monday, we proceeded to four steps 3 of the government roadmap. This means that people can meet up to 30 people outdoors or in groups of up to 6 indoors, including indoor hospitality facilities. This includes areas with the highest levels of Covid-19, such as Bolton and Bedford, which are believed to be driven by more contagious ones. Indian people variant. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5158%"/> Coronavirus – Wednesday, April 28, 2021 / PA wire read more When asked if people in areas with high prevalence of coronavirus, such as Bolton, should be advised not to take advantage of new freedoms, Professor Vantam said: There is a risk and you should be very careful. “It’s possible to do something outside. It’s better to do it outside. If it’s possible to do something with a smaller number of people you know, rather than multiple new contacts. , It is advisable to do it. Be firm. “I think you’ve said,’Don’t take off your pants,’ on the podium, either before or on a similar podium, but frankly, I’m back now. “The government has given people the freedom to make these decisions themselves. We understand that we cannot live by obeying the rules for years and years. This is not the case, so people Need to learn from Covid to manage these risks themselves. It will be gone in the short, medium and perhaps long term. “ Professor Van-Tam further described fighting the epidemic of the Indian variant of the coronavirus as a “straight competition” between the transmission of the virus and the deployment of vaccines. He said at a press conference in Downing Street: ” NHS Is doing everything it can to turbo boost it. This is a challenge ahead of us in the next 2-3-4 weeks to ensure that the virus is overtaken through the extremely powerful pull-through of vaccine delivery. “ Health Minister Matt Hancock told the conference that the majority of cases of coronavirus were young, unvaccinated. He states: “Most of the cases of both the existing variant and the B1617.2 variant are found among young groups and unvaccinated people. “On the other hand, it’s actually a good sign because it means that the vaccine is working effectively, but obviously we don’t want a significant increase in the number of cases everywhere. “Of course, I’ve always said that young people, who are much more likely not yet vaccinated, expect some more cases to be far less affected by hospitalization and death. The core facts of the virus underpin the strategies and roadmaps we have set. “ Scientists expect to learn more about the infectivity of Indian variants of the coronavirus by next week. It is believed to be transmitted in the range of “several percent” to 50 percent of Kent variants.

